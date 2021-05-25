Red Ants Pants festival headliners include Taj Mahal, Mavericks

Taj Mahal, the Mavericks and Watchhouse, the band formally known as Mandolin Orange, will headline to revived Red Ants Pants Festival near White Sulphur Springs.

The festival was canceled last summer over COVID-19 concerns, and this year will be held with limited ticketing to keep the crowd manageable.

The 10th annual event running from July 22 to 25 and will include artists Lucero, The Lone Bellow, Hayes Carll, Suzy Bogguss Music, The Steel Wheels, Jeffrey Foucault, Mipso, Supaman, Parsonsfield, Martha Scanlan and Jon Neufeld Music, Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, Jessie Veeder Musicr, Smith River Young, Jackson Holte & The Highway Patrol, and others.

A weekend pass is $155, with day passes at $60 and kids under 12 free.

Red Ants Pants Music Festival, founded by by Sarah Calhoun, brings upward of 18,000 people to White Sulphur Springs. The festival is named for the apparel company founded by Calhoun, which focuses on work wear designed for women and manufactured in the U.S.

“We know there is a lot of healing needed to move forward from a challenging year and we’re grateful to be a part of that process by bringing good folks together to celebrate rural Montana," Calhoun said Tuesday.

"We’re thrilled to share the depth, diversity, and incredible star power of our 2021 lineup," she added. "The life stories of our musicians include the dreams of immigrant families, the voices of our indigenous community, women leaders, along with rising artists that have earned loyal festival fans over the last decade."

