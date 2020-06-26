Red Ants Pants offers Timber Skills courses for women

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — The Red Ants Pants Foundation Timber Skills applications are open for August and September 2020 courses.

Each year, the foundation hosts courses in chainsaw and carpentry designed to empower and educate women of all skill levels.

Two courses are scheduled in White Sulphur Springs.

Chainsaw 101 , planned for Aug. 20-23, is designed for beginner to intermediate chainsaw users. Participants will learn about different types of chainsaws and features, basic maintenance and use, as well as how to fell, buck and limb trees. Cost for Chainsaw 101 is $450.

Carpentry 101, scheduled for Sept. 10-13, is designed for beginning users who have an interest in understanding the essential hand and power tools used for general carpentry. Participants will learn about use and safety with different power tools, as well as practical applications for hand tools. Cost for Carpentry 101 is $480.

All participants will receive hands-on technical instruction and practice time. Though there will be times when participants observe others, the student to instructor ratio is kept low in order to ensure everyone has ample time to practice and try new techniques. All of the equipment, safety gear and tools needed to participate are provided.