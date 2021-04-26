Red dirt country artist Cody Johnson headlines MontanaFair concert

The Academy of Country Music nominee for New Male Artist of the Year, Cody Johnson, will play the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark Aug. 14 as part of MontanaFair.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show go on sale Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m.

Johnson’s passionate, rowdy concerts have already drawn comparisons to Garth Brooks, and the music from his previous albums – inspired by ‘90s country foundations, but built for the 21st century – has made him a familiar presence on Texas and Oklahoma red-dirt radio, according to a press release from MetraPark.

Now one of country’s most-sought-after musicians is matched with one of Nashville’s most influential labels, at his peak with a traditionally-built sound just as country music is experiencing a ‘90s revolution.

“There’s that rodeo competitor in the back of my head that says, ‘I don’t want to ride a bull, I want to be a world champion bull rider,’ ” Johnson said. “All my heroes have taken this step, and I’ve been given the opportunity with Warner to take this step on my own terms with a huge monster behind the machine that I’ve created. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

