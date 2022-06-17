Red Lodge beginning to reopen

After the severe flooding, business owners in some of the gateway towns leading to Yellowstone National Park are trying to figure out how they’ll make ends meet without a steady stream of tourists. June is typically one of Yellowstone’s busiest months. Officials say the park’s southern part, which features Old Faithful, could reopen as soon as next week. But the north end, which includes Tower Fall and the bears and wolves of Lamar Valley, could stay closed much longer, perhaps the rest of the summer. Officials are hoping Gardiner, Red Lodge and other small communities can draw visitors even without access to the park. But some business owners are growing frustrated at the cancellations.