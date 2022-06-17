 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Red Lodge beginning to reopen

After calamitous floods, Red Lodge is slowly reopening.

Sherry Weamer, the executive director of the Red Lodge Area Chamber of Commerce, put out a press release welcoming visitors back to the town, which is still reeling from the floods and the closing of the Beartooth Highway and Yellowstone National Park.

Weamer emphasizes the importance of supporting Red Lodge businesses during this time, when many of the main tourism attractions that draw people to town are still shut down or otherwise impacted.

Even with the Pass and the Park closed, Red Lodge remains a destination in and of itself, with horseback rides, the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary and fishing in the now receded rivers.

Events are coming up and planning to go on as scheduled. The Red Lodge Songwriters Festival will be the first big upcoming event from June 23-25, followed by the Home of Champions Rodeo over Fourth of July weekend from July 2-4, with Extreme Bulls and Ladies Breakaway Roping on July 1.

The 28th Annual Beartooth Rally is planned for July 14-17, and the Red Lodge Car Show is on July 22-24.

Contact The Red Lodge Area Chamber of Commerce with any questions and for more information at 406 446-1718.

