U.S Senate candidate Jack Ballard, a Red Lodge Democrat, has suspended his campaign citing health concerns related to a cardiac condition.
Ballard made the announcement in an email sent out Friday that said the condition was discovered earlier this week and he is being monitored.
“Yesterday, on the advice of my physician and in consultation with my wife and family, I made a final decision to cease the campaign,” Ballard wrote in the email.
You have free articles remaining.
An author and photographer focusing on the outdoors and conservation issues, Ballard was one of three Democrats competing for Sen. Steve Daines' seat. The other two still in the race are Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins, a Liberian refugee, and John Mues, a Navy veteran and engineer from the Loma area.
“I am extremely proud of what we accomplished in a short period of time," Ballard wrote. "The campaign was able to bring issues of critical importance to the country into focus for Montana voters, things like the crushing burden of healthcare costs, the need to invest in the conservation and management of public lands, and the financial challenges facing college students and rural schools.
“The outpouring of support from folks who donated to the campaign and invested their time as volunteers has been one of the most gratifying experiences of my life and I can’t say “thank you” enough,” Ballard continued. “I would also like to express my most heartfelt thanks to my campaign staff who have worked so hard and offered their unwavering support as I’ve made this extremely difficult decision. I will now be taking a period of time to attend to my personal health and well-being. I wish the best to my fellow candidates in the Democratic primary and all of Montana.”