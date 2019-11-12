RED LODGE — “Whitebark Pine: Keystone of High Montana Ecology,” with ecologist Jeff DiBenedetto, is the topic of Red Lodge Carnegie Library’s next Lunch and Learn taking place on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Whitebark pine is a keystone species important to the biodiversity of the Yellowstone Ecosystem, including the Beartooth Mountains. Whitebark pine communities provide food and shelter to 13 species of birds and eight species of mammals, including the relationship with Clark’s nutcracker, red squirrels, and grizzly bears.
At the Lunch and Learn, DiBenedetto will discuss the importance of the species, the causes and impacts of the rapid decline of the tree, and efforts to protect and restore whitebark pine throughout its range, according to a press release from the library.
The Lunch and Learn begins at noon with a homemade lunch of soup, bread and dessert for $5. The free program starts at 12:30 p.m.
For more information or to make lunch reservations, call the library at 446-1905, or email hopeshomemade@gmail.com.