Red Lodge Mountain announces plan to replace Miami Beach chairlift in 2023

Red Lodge Mountain ski area has announced plans to replace its beginner Miami Beach chairlift with a high-speed triple chairlift.

“This is an exciting and significant investment into the ski experience here at Red Lodge," said Jeff Schmidt, Red Lodge Mountain’s general manager, in a news release. "Upgrading to this high-speed triple chair will be a transformation of the beginner experience.”

The new lift will be purchased from Alta Ski Area in Utah this summer for around $2 million, but won't be installed until the summer of 2023.

"We're going to do it ourselves," Schmidt said, but do it up to code and for less money.

The new lift will unload higher up the mountain to the left of where it now ends, providing direct access to runs serviced by the Palisades high speed triple chair. The relocation will also allow the ski area to cut a new run from Miami Beach to the popular Turnpike run, Schmidt said.

In addition to a faster, larger-capacity lift, Red Lodge plans to install a new carpet conveyor lift for beginners near the top of the old Miami Beach and relocate the base area yurt to that side of the mountain.

Schmidt said he's taking flak for not replacing Willow Creek lift, the main chair out of the base area, but that would cost an estimated $10 million.

With visitation and revenue up this year, and snow falling on Tuesday, Red Lodge Mountain had another record season for revenue, Schmidt said, which should help the ski area save up for future improvements.

"We like to do things ourselves," he said, "and when we can afford them."

Installed in 1973, the Miami Beach double chairlift has served as access to beginner runs and the Miami Beach Terrain Park.

“Putting together a team to install this (new) lift will be a massive effort and when we finish this project in the fall of 2023 it will be a great accomplishment for our ski area.” Schmidt said.

