Red Lodge Mountain opens Friday at 9 a.m.

Red Lodge Mountain is prepared to open for the season on Friday, Nov. 25, at 9 a.m. thanks to consistently cold temperatures in November that have allowed snowmaking.

“The cold weather this month has given our operations teams some great conditions to make snow on the lower mountain, and we can’t be more excited to welcome everyone back for the upcoming ski season.” said Jeff Schmidt, Red Lodge Mountain’s general manager, in a press release.

A total of five runs plus the learning area will be open and accessible from the Triple Chair, Willow Creek Chair, Miami Beach Chair, and the Magic Carpet with early season conditions.

“Our snowmaking and grooming teams will be working hard over the next week to allow us to open more terrain," Schmidt added." All updates can be found on our snow report page online.”

Note that uphill travel is prohibited until snowmaking has been completed.

Food service for opening weekend will be available in the Main Lodge, the Bierstube and Midway Lodge.

For more information on lift ticket prices and availability log on to redlodgemountain.com.

On Friday evening the Red Lodge Roman Theater will be showing Warren Miller’s “Daymaker,” at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 6:15 p.m.