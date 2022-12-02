Red Lodge Nordic Center opens

The Red Lodge Nordic Center has opened its 15 kilometers of trails for winter cross-country skiing.

Groomers have been out working and report good early season conditions. Most of the trails are groomed or rolled but tracks are not completely set for classic skiing. Skiers are advised to be cautious as obstacles exist.

Daily and season passes can be purchased online. Daily passes can also be purchased onsite. The cost is $10 per day, $80 for a season pass or $130 for a family. Children 12 and younger ski free. Skiers are asked to sign the waiver – both pass holders and daily visitors.

Snowshoers, dogs and sledders are not allowed. The center is located 2 miles west of Red Lodge off Highway 78.

The West Fork of Rock Creek is not ready for skiing. The Forest Service is working to install a new bridge that was destroyed in the June flood. However, Silver Run, Parkside or Lake Fork are other options. Grooming on the West Fork Road could begin around Dec. 15.

Upcoming events at the center include: Jan. 1 - Fun Ski & Lessons; Jan. 6 - Moonlight Glide (as conditions allow); Feb. 18 - Cross Culinary; Feb. 25 - Mindbender.

Keep up to date with more events by logging on to the Beartooth Recreational Trails Association website at beartoothtrails.org.