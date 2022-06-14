Red Lodge power restored as Rock Creek slowly recedes in unprecedented flood

Rock Creek has crested and flood levels have declined slightly in Red Lodge a day after water tore through the southeast side of town following the 19th Street Bridge's collapse.

"It's still a river flowing" down the streets, said resident John Clayton whose house was flooded. "But it's an almost fordable river now."

The creek was forecast to crest Monday afternoon around 1 p.m., but 80-degree temperatures are predicted for later in the week raising concerns that the tragedy is not yet over.

"I'm not sure we're out of the woods yet," Clayton said.

Although power was out from around 2 p.m. to 11:35 p.m., NorthWestern Energy crews had electricity restored for customers by the time they awoke. A powerline to the town was compromised by the flooding taking out power to about 2,441 customers. Power remained out to isolated residences and for about 108 customers in the Luther and Roscoe area, according to a NorthWestern spokesperson. Today, crews will be working on a permanent fix.

"The power came back on amazingly," Clayton said, so he could charge his phone and keep updated on the emergency situation.

Red Lodge's water service was also restored on Monday after initially being shut down, but a boil order remains in place.

"To be able to have power and water is amazing," Clayton said.

A community meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Red Lodge High School to update residents. The Carbon County incident command was meeting Tuesday morning to formulate plans.

Any effort to remove the 19th Street Bridge is going to have to wait until water recedes so heavy equipment can be brought in. The bridge is county owned.

Red Lodge resident Lee Cooper said she heard from neighbors on both sides that they had three feet of water in their basements and that the water rose to their back door, but she was still holding out hope the main floor of the house may have been spared.

On the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River flooding closed the Lower River Road to the south from East River Road. A Red Cross evacuation shelter has been set up in the Bridger High School gym, according to the carbonalert.org website.

A shelter has been set up in the Gruell Building at the Carbon County Fairgrounds in Red Lodge offering meals, drinks and cots. The hotline for information is 406-426-2425.

Several secondary highways in the region remain closed including the Beartooth Scenic Byway, Highway 308 between Belfry and Red Lodge, Highway 78 between Red Lodge and the junction with Highway 419 south of Absarokee, Highway 419 from that junction past Nye and Highway 420 from Absarokee west along the Stillwater River.

Elsewhere, Highway 191 between Big Timber and Harlowton is closed; highways 89 and 540 south out of Livingston are closed to Gardiner; and all entrances to Yellowstone National Park were closed on Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0