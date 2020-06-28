Red Lodge restaurateurs gear up for unconventional summer

Donna Miller, who flew in from San Diego to meet Bachmann and two other friends in the mountain community, said she booked travel for June hoping the restrictions would be lifted.

“We are not afraid of this. We are so over it, even though we are all over 65," Miller said. "Why not travel and do my life?”

Miller said she was surprised to see people walking around town without masks, but the friendliness of the community made her feel welcome. “Where we live, everyone is wearing masks. People, they want to get back to normal. A lot of people may be thinking like us: just get out.”

Business as unusual

At Honey’s, business is picking up but operations have changed. In addition to reduced seating and bleach spray bottles in the bathrooms, the space is missing some of its charm, like toys in the play area, self-serve coffee, and common touch items. More than a restaurant, over the years Honey’s has become a gathering place for many local groups who use the space for meetings and activities, which can be hard to find in Red Lodge, Wolfson noted.