Red Lodge videographer joined search for explorers’ gear cached 85 years ago

When the crew of expedition skiers and snowboarders reached a remote location in the Yukon in April, it quickly became apparent their search for two explorers’ gear cached 85 years ago would be as rugged as the steep terrain.

“It was a massive valley covered in snow,” said Leslie Hittmeier. “We walked over 18 miles that (last) day looking for something. Every rock looked like it could have been a mound of gear.”

The Red Lodge freelance photographer and videographer was one of seven people on the expedition, which combined skiing with a “treasure hunt” for the gear of famed mountain explorers Bradford Washburn and Robert Gates gear. The mountaineers stashed the equipment in 1937.

“Most of us were like: ‘Oh yeah, this is such a lost cause. We’re never going to find this. It would have been found by now. There’s no possible way.”

To the top

Washburn and Gates had set out to climb 17,145-foot tall Mount Lucania, the highest unclimbed peak in North America at the time. The pinnacle is located in the St. Elias Mountains, which extend about 250 miles along the border between Canada’s Yukon Territory and southeastern Alaska. The mountains contain the world’s most extensive ice fields outside the polar regions. Mount Lucania is now part of Kluane National Park and Reserve.

Already well versed in expedition climbing, the two men were flown to Walsh Glacier by airplane to begin the trek. Two more climbers were meant to join them in the next flight, but the plane had so much difficulty taking off in slushy snow that it was stranded for five days. Consequently, the other men were never airlifted in. Bradford and Gates were left on their own to hike out, according to David Roberts’ 2002 book “Escape From Lucania, An Epic Story of Survival.”

Relaying gear forward to camps in expeditionary fashion, the climbers reached a high pass below Mount Lucania.

“We had there, however, about 10 days more food than we would possibly need in our dash into Canada, and we decided to use this in a last desperate attempt to get Lucania, rather than simply to abandon our plans on the pass,” Washburn wrote in an account of the journey for the American Alpine Club.

Once more

Summiting the peak required them to wallow “our way upward through interminable powder snow,” Washburn wrote. Their celebration of the expansive view was short lived. After summiting the peak, they still had to hike over Mount Steele – at 16,644 feet it is the fifth-highest mountain in Canada – and descend the other side, a 60-mile trip.

Atop Mount Steele, to lighten their by-then 75-pound packs, they left food, spare clothing, their only air mattress, a shovel and tent pegs before descending to the Donjek River valley.

Their 100-mile adventure, lasting 21 days, was further hampered by snowmelt that swelled the river, forcing them to hike 20 miles upstream to look for a crossing. By then their food supply had gotten so low they were shooting squirrels and rabbits with pistols and gathering mushrooms to eat.

“The crossing of the Donjek proved one of the most formidable obstacles and harrowing experiences of the trip,” Washburn wrote.

As they struggled through a swamp on the opposite side of the river, the duo encountered a pack train that let them ride to a cabin where they “feasted for twenty-four hours” before riding on to the Burwash Trading Post.

“We had done what we set out to do, but by no means exactly in the way we had hoped we would do it!” Washburn wrote.

Expedition

Earlier this year, professional skier and explorer Griffin Post teamed up with Jackson, Wyoming-based Teton Gravity Research, The Kluane First Nations, Parks Canada, Protect Our Winters and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. to find the cache of gear the two explorers left where the plane landed in 1937. The goal, in addition to a great adventure, story and film recording some first big-mountain skiing descents in the area, was to “better understand the impact of climate change in this part of the world,” since the gear had been stashed on a glacier.

“Frankly, nobody thought he’d find it,” TGR executive producer Drew Holt told Outside magazine.

By the last day of the April trip, the searchers’ hunt had been futile. Hittmeier, who was hired by Teton Gravity Research to help film the excursion, said members of the group were guessing the 1,000-pounds of gear must have fallen into a crevasse and was lost to history. It had taken them five days to travel 60 miles to where they thought the search should begin.

Take 2

In August, Post returned to the glacier with a smaller crew, this time eschewing skis and just searching for the gear.

For six days they fruitlessly explored. On the final day, as a helicopter came to pick them up, the explorers finally found a smaller gear cache. Due to the movement of the glacier, the stashed equipment had traveled roughly 14 miles from where Washburn and Gates had left it.

From the air the helicopter was able to locate the main stockpile the climbers had left.

“It was exactly like he had imagined it,” Hittmeier said. “All of these cameras and all of this old film just scattered all over the glacier like a plane wreck.”

Hittmeier was bummed that she was unable to participate in the second trip, but did return in September for the final excursion when equipment trapped in the ice was excavated. Included in the cache was a large camera used by Washburn for aerial photography, as well as two motion picture cameras. Discovery of the equipment was heralded in October on news sites around the world.

All of the historical artifacts were turned over to Parks Canada.

“We’re pretty pumped because I feel like most ski movies are adventure movies,” Hittmeier said. “You don’t very often achieve the goal that you’re trying to achieve. Most of the time you’re trying to craft a failure story. So it was pretty sweet to have found it.”

A release date for the documentary film has not yet been announced.

“The rediscovery of the Washburn-Bates cache after 85 years locked in the ice adds a tangible dimension to an exciting story of exploration and survival at almost unbelievable odds,” said Sharon Thomson, an archaeologist for Parks Canada, in a TGR press release. “From a cultural resource management perspective, it presents a rare and valuable opportunity to study change over time on an archaeological site in a dynamic glacial environment.”

Trekking

The expedition was the latest adventure in what has been an active outdoor career for Hittmeier, a 30-year-old University of Montana graduate who grew up in Billings.

A photojournalism major, she was attracted to outdoor photography while rock climbing, skiing and backpacking with her boyfriend, who is now her husband, Ben Hoiness.

“He definitely nurtured that in me,” Hittmeier said.

“The other thing I did that I felt was really empowering was, I think sophomore year of college I got a job wildland firefighting for the summer,” she added, which taught her that she could be strong in the mountains and independent.

After graduating college in 2014, she landed internships at climbing and skiing publications before securing a full-time writing gig at Teton Gravity Research. TGR is well-known for its outdoor adventure films, concentrated on skiing. It was there Hittmeier began working in video, eventually leaving to create an online-funded climbing film with other female filmmakers.

In 2020, the Never Not Collective the women formed completed the film focusing on female climbers, called “Pretty Strong.” Unfortunately when it was released, the filmmakers took heat for the film not being inclusive enough.

Hittmeier said her first instinct, after working so hard to make the film and pouring her heart into its creation for three years, was to be defensive.

“But in reality when you get called out for stuff like that you have to listen,” she added.

In a blog post the filmmakers acknowledged their critics and vowed to do better.

“You have to be prepared for that if you are going to make a movie,” Hittmeier said.

Freelancing

Since she’s finished working on the film, Hittmeier has been hiring out as a freelance photographer and videographer, now based out of Red Lodge. Her clients have included top outdoor gear companies like Patagonia, The North Face and Arc’Teryx. During her career she’s been able to hitch rides to Chile, Japan, France and Jamaica.

Ski athlete Hadley Hammer met Hittmeier in Jackson when she was still working for TGR. The two hit it off so well that Hammer joined Hittmeier and her husband on their honeymoon.

Calling her friend talented, creative, athletically strong and a curious adventurer, Hammer also noted in an email, “Behind all of that is a loyal friend, a deep thinker, and someone always searching for the truth, all the while holding a certain lightness of being that creates a steady and infectious energy to be around.”

After recently returning from a bikepacking trip in Mexico and a 10-day snowcat-skiing shoot in British Columbia, Hittmeier was glad to not be traveling. Unable to sit completely still, however, she and her husband were taking a backcountry ski trip to Cooke City.

Skills

Hittmeier credits her writing skills for allowing her to break into photography and videography. One of her first published stories was “7 Days of Locura” for Skiing Magazine. The trip sent her to Chile on an exploration with American ski guide Alex Taran. It turned out to be great fodder for Hittmeier’s humorous, first-person, self-effacing account of the trip.

The journey was one of many adventures that have helped her to “grow as a human,” she said.

“The trip to the Yukon was really special to me in the fact that it felt like it was about more than skiing,” she said. “It was fun to combine a ski expedition with something else, potentially historical.”