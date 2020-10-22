 Skip to main content
Red Lodge woman reported missing
Red Lodge woman reported missing

Amey Markel

Amey F. Markel was last seen in Red Lodge Oct. 18, 2020. 

 Photo courtesy of the Red Lodge Police Department

The Red Lodge Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a woman who has been reported missing.

Amey F. Markel was last seen in Red Lodge on Oct. 18. According to Red Lodge Police Cpt. Scott Cope, she is 5-foot-7, has hazel eyes and weighs 155 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark pants. 

Cope said via email that a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory will be issued soon for Markel. 

Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts can contact the Red Lodge Police Department at 406-446-1234.

