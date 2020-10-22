Red Lodge woman reported missing

The Red Lodge Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a woman who has been reported missing.
Amey F. Markel was last seen in Red Lodge on Oct. 18. According to Red Lodge Police Cpt. Scott Cope, she is 5-foot-7, has hazel eyes and weighs 155 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.
Cope said via email that a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory will be issued soon for Markel.
Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts can contact the Red Lodge Police Department at 406-446-1234.
