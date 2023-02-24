For two years without success, Rep. Marty Malone, R-Pray, has attempted to draw a landowner preference tag to shoot cow elk on his property in the Paradise Valley.

In the Montana Legislature on Thursday he introduced a bill to reduce the amount of land needed to qualify for the tags from 640 acres to 160. No one spoke in favor of the measure, House Bill 600, during the Thursday hearing before the House Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee.

Kevin Farron, representing the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, said the state is already “throwing out (elk) licenses like candy.” He said it’s better to use the existing programs to target problematic concentrations of elk.

Rep. Ed Butcher, R-Winifred, complained his property sometimes houses 1,000 head of elk, eating forage his cattle could graze. In the spring, he said elk have the ability to come in and wipe out his hay crop.

“You’ve got to look at the landowners putting up with this crap,” Butcher said.

Farron said his group is sympathetic to such problems, but added that elk are a public resource, and providing habitat for wildlife is a part of owning land in Montana.