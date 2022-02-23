Region 3 wolf season ends with 85 wolves killed, 3 over quota

Three more wolves were killed in southwestern Montana’s Region 3 hunting district after Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks closed the season there on Feb. 17, when the 82 wolf quota was reached.

“It’s not too surprising that there were harvests reported after the quota was met,” said FWP spokesman Greg Lemon. “Two were harvested the morning we announced the closure. The other one was in a trap.”

So far 237 wolf kills have been reported to FWP this hunting and trapping season.

This season was more controversial than usual because wolves known to occupy Yellowstone National Park that wandered out could be killed. So far this winter, 25 wolves known to park officials have been killed in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho – the majority, 19, in Montana. Based on which wolves were killed in Region 3, the park’s staff estimated that seven to nine members of the Phantom Lake pack near Gardiner were dead, eliminating the pack.

The park’s current wolf population is estimated at 89 animals. Yellowstone’s average wolf population between 2010 and 2019 was 94.5 wolves. As of 2015 it was estimated that 528 wolves lived in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, which stretches beyond the park’s boundaries.

Prior to this hunting season, the Fish and Wildlife Commission was comprised of different members who had limited the harvest in Montana near Yellowstone to three wolves. The lower quota was adopted in recognition of the economic and cultural value of the wolves to the region as a tourist attraction and for scientific study. Low quotas were also in effect near Glacier National Park.

That changed after new laws passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte were aimed at reducing wolf populations. Some hunting and livestock groups supported the changes which also allow bait to be used for hunting wolves, snare use by trappers and an increase in the number of wolves each individual can kill.

Conservation groups and a coalition of Yellowstone-area businesses lobbied the commission to close the season early, but the group declined.

The last three wolves killed in Region 3 included a male trapped in Butte-Silver Bow County and a female snared and a male wolf shot in northern Park County’s Wolf Management Unit 390.

So far this winter, by region, Region 3 has seen the most wolves killed, followed by 82 in northwest Montana’s Region 1 and 58 in western Montana’s Region 2. No wolves have been killed in Eastern Montana and only one has been shot in Region 5 in Sweet Grass County, while 11 have been killed in Region 4.

Despite the increased hunting and trapping near Yellowstone, overall the total wolf harvest is on par with the last 10 years, Lemon said, and still far from the statewide quota of 450 animals.

Montana’s wolf season ends after March 15.

