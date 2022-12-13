Region 6 elk shoulder season requires special B tag, hunters reminded

The elk shoulder season opens on Dec. 15 in northeastern Montana's Region 6, but hunters must have drawn an elk B tag to participate.

The season runs to Feb. 15, 2023.

General elk or B-licenses valid during the archery and general seasons are not valid for the shoulder season in Region 6. Hunters must have previously applied for this opportunity during the June 1 license drawing. The valid tags include:

• 699-00 Elk B-license – valid in HDs 620, 621 and 622 on all public and private lands, not including CMR National Wildlife Refuge.

• 690-01 Elk B-license – valid in HD 690 on all public and private lands during the general and shoulder season.

The shoulder season is focused on antlerless elk harvest. They are not intended to replace harvest during the archery or general seasons, instead aiming to provide additional antlerless elk harvest to bring populations closer to objectives.

Even though a shoulder season occurs outside the general season, all hunting regulations apply.

FWP suggests hunters contact private landowners as early as possible and to be respectful during the holiday season. Shoulder season licenses are also valid on legally accessible public lands (except CMR Wildlife Refuge lands), and in participating Block Management lands.

Block Management cooperators were given the opportunity to opt out of the shoulder season, and some BMAs in the shoulder season districts are not participating. More information can be found in the 2022 Hunting Access Guide.

Biologists remind hunters they should prepare to hunt hard for elk, no different than any other hunting season. Expect variable weather conditions to possibly include deep snow, cold, and/or muddy conditions. Hunters should have a means to retrieve elk over potentially long distances.

Region 6 will not have any shoulder season hunt information coordinators. If there are any questions concerning the shoulder season in Region 6, the FWP website contains a wealth of information at https://fwp.mt.gov/hunt/elk-shoulder-seasons, or phone the FWP Region 6 headquarters in Glasgow at 406-228-3700 for questions about the 699-00 license.

Questions about the 690-01 license can be directed to the FWP Region 6 field office in Havre at 406-265-6177.