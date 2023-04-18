The Becoming an Outdoors Woman program in Miles City is in need of instructors with outdoor skills.

Organized by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, an informational meeting is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sleep Inn & Suites in Miles City, with lunch provided.

Kylie Kembel, FWP outdoor skills coordinator in Helena, will provide an overview of BOW and discuss the role volunteer instructors would play.

BOW, a nationwide program, introduces women to different outdoor skills such as fishing, hunting, shooting, archery, orienteering, camp cooking, kayaking and much more. BOW provides participants with information, encouragement, and hands-on instruction in a non-intimidating setting. Events are designed for people who are new to outdoor activities and for those who want to expand their knowledge.

Topics are often based on instructor skills and interests, so the program is always open to new ideas.

BOW instructors can be men or women. To better serve this area, FWP is seeking people based in southeast Montana counties including Custer, Treasure, Garfield, Rosebud, Prairie, Powder River, Carter, Fallon, Wibaux and Dawson.

Please RSVP to FWP by Wednesday, April 19, if you plan on attending so organizers have a headcount for lunch. You can RSVP at 406-234-0926 or mprell@mt.gov.