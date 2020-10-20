 Skip to main content
Regulators report 12,180-gallon oil spill in North Dakota

WATFORD CITY, N.D. — North Dakota regulators say an equipment failure at a well near Watford City led to the release of about 12,180 gallons of oil.

The state’s Oil and Gas Division said it was notified of the spill on Sunday at the Newfield Production Co. well located about 5 miles west of Watford City.

Regulators said none of the oil escaped the oil well site. The company reported that it has recovered all but about 420 gallons of the oil.

Regulators said a state inspector has been at the site and is monitoring cleanup.

Correction

The Associated Press has corrected this story to reflect that the spill was 12,180 gallons and oil not recovered was 420 gallons.

