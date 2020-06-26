Regulators review Colstrip plant's 2018 problems as NorthWestern seeks to pass on costs to customers

NorthWestern’s staff testified that costs related to Colstrip's summer offline were unavoidable. The February numbers Binz called a warning sign, weren't out of the ordinary for the units, but rather a required quarterly test that while close to being over the limit, was in the limit nonetheless. A particulate matter test result no greater than 0.030 pounds per million British thermal units clears the bar.

“I know it was close, after the first quarter test, but it’s been close a lot of times,” testified Michael J. Barnes, NorthWestern’s superintendent of joint-owned thermal operations. “So, being a 0.030 is right at the limit, but we spend a lot of time at 0.029 and a lot of time at 0.028 and those are just two one thousandths of a pound away and one thousandth of a pound away of the tests in the first quarter of ’18. Second quarter of '18 it was a much different result. It was much higher and it resulted in an exceedance and I, the owners and operator, spent a lot of time together talking about what we’re doing and where we’ve been.”

NorthWestern doesn’t have pollution scrubber or power plant boiler experts, Barnes said, but other owners did and those people were brought in once the units failed their emissions tests.