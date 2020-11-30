 Skip to main content
Remains in South Dakota well are not those of missing woman

WATERTOWN, S.D. — Authorities said Monday that the remains removed from an abandoned well in Deuel County, S.D. in early November are not those of a missing woman — and are not human at all.

Deuel County Sheriff Cory Borg said the remains were identified as belonging to an immature hoofed animal, probably a deer or cattle, the Aberdeen American News reported.

The bones were found Nov. 3 as part of an investigation into the 2001 disappearance of Pamela Dunn, after a Deuel County resident gave authorities a lead that led them to dig up the well north of Clear Lake.

"We will continue the search for Pamela and follow up on any leads," Bord said. Anyone with information is asked to call Watertown police.

Dunn's ex-boyfriend, David Asmussen, is serving a life sentence in prison after he was convicted of kidnapping her. However, prosecutors say no homicide charges have been filed because a body was never found.

