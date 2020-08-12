You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Remains of exhumed baby returned to grave in North Dakota

Remains of exhumed baby returned to grave in North Dakota

{{featured_button_text}}
Valley City State campus

McFarland Hall at Valley City State University is visible in this decades-old file photo. In April of 1981, the body of a newborn girl was found near the campus. Police exhumed the body of the girl, named "Baby Rebecca," in 2019 in hopes of using DNA to determine who her parents were.

 Bismarck Tribune file photo

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — The remains of a newborn girl have been returned to a grave in Valley City, N.D. a year after they were exhumed in a decades-old cold case.

The remains were buried again Tuesday at Hillside Cemetery in a ceremony attended by Barnes County and Valley City officials.

The body of the infant, later called Baby Rebecca, was found in the underbrush near the Valley City State University campus on April 15, 1981. Investigators revealed the newborn child died from asphyxia shortly after she was born.

At Tuesday's ceremony, Valley City Police Commissioner Mike Bishop wondered out loud about the child's destiny.

"If this little girl had been allowed to live, what would she have become," Bishop said.

In July 2019, Valley City police exhumed the remains and sent them to a lab at the University of North Texas for DNA testing to determine her parental origins. The search for her parents continues, KQDJ reports.

Valley City Police Chief Phil Hatcher said it's hoped that the new DNA information obtained will help bring closure and justice to this unsolved case.

Former Valley City Police Chief Dean Ross was a sergeant at the time of the original investigation. He thanked everyone for not giving up on the case. He remains hopeful that someone will come forward to tell the truth about the circumstances surrounding the death of Baby Rebecca.

"Maybe there's a conscience out there somewhere too. You know, that someone might say 40 years later that maybe I did something wrong back then and it's been bothering me for 40 years. That's what I always hoped, that someone would come forward," Ross said.

1
0
0
3
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Crews remove Rattlesnake Creek Dam

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News