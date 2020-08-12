Remains of exhumed baby returned to grave in North Dakota

Valley City Police Chief Phil Hatcher said it's hoped that the new DNA information obtained will help bring closure and justice to this unsolved case.

Former Valley City Police Chief Dean Ross was a sergeant at the time of the original investigation. He thanked everyone for not giving up on the case. He remains hopeful that someone will come forward to tell the truth about the circumstances surrounding the death of Baby Rebecca.

"Maybe there's a conscience out there somewhere too. You know, that someone might say 40 years later that maybe I did something wrong back then and it's been bothering me for 40 years. That's what I always hoped, that someone would come forward," Ross said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 1