Repair to Hebgen Lake Dam made, water restored to Madison River

Travis Wilson, a diver from Associated Underwater Services, preps to go into the river to look at the component that failed on Hebgen Dam.
Volunteers wade through a channel of the Madison River on Wednesday morning with a Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologist as they work to save trapped fish in sections that have been cut off from the main river flow. The river began to dry up after a malfunction occurred at a gate on the dam at Hebgen Lake.
Volunteers search for fish in a pool along the Madison River on Wednesday after a gate malfunction at Hebgen Lake Dam cut off water to the river.
Mitch Hedberg, journeyman maintenance operator for NorthWestern Energy, preps for repair of Hebgen Dam.
Chris Calero from Associated Underwater Services watches the diver as he works underwater on the dam.
Jeremy Butcher, superintendent of hydro, left, and BJ Cope, senior engineer, discuss plans to restore river flows.
Volunteers help Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks today at the Madison River. About 15 NorthWestern Energy employees also joined the effort. Andy Welch, NorthWestern Energy manager of hydro license compliance, spoke to the volunteers about safety this morning, while CEO Bob Rowe thanked the volunteers for coming. NorthWestern employees are helping to distribute water and food from Ennis to the river in conjunction with Montana FWP’s efforts.
Casey Johnston, a volunteer from Divide, slowly releases a bucket full of trout as he and dozens of others work to save trapped fish in sections of the Madison River that have been cut off from the main river flow. The river began to dry up after a malfunction occurred at a gate on Hebgen Lake Dam.
Just before midnight Wednesday a replacement part was installed on a broken spillway gate on the Hebgen Lake Dam and flows to Madison River downstream were quickly boosted.
NorthWestern Energy announced the successful repair on its social media. The U.S. Geological Survey hydrograph showed the water rising as steeply as it had dropped two days earlier, climbing back to 640 cubic feet per second from about 248 cfs.
The accidental drawdown was the result of a broken shaft on the spillway gate. A new shaft was made at an Anaconda facility in a day, trucked to the site and installed by divers and company crews.
Still unknown is the fate of the river’s famed trout fishery, estimated to bring $27.5 million into the surrounding region. Fish were stranded and died as crews of volunteers and state and company officials worked to save others.
Meanwhile, the fate of thousands of brown trout eggs laid in gravel beds, known as redds, is uncertain. Exposed to the air some likely died while others may have been trampled by volunteers attempting to rescue adult fish. Brown trout populations were already declining on the Madison, along with other streams in southwestern Montana.