Repair to Hebgen Lake Dam made, water restored to Madison River
topical alert featured

Repair to Hebgen Lake Dam made, water restored to Madison River

Just before midnight Wednesday a replacement part was installed on a broken spillway gate on the Hebgen Lake Dam and flows to Madison River downstream were quickly boosted.

NorthWestern Energy announced the successful repair on its social media. The U.S. Geological Survey hydrograph showed the water rising as steeply as it had dropped two days earlier, climbing back to 640 cubic feet per second from about 248 cfs.

The accidental drawdown was the result of a broken shaft on the spillway gate. A new shaft was made at an Anaconda facility in a day, trucked to the site and installed by divers and company crews.

Still unknown is the fate of the river’s famed trout fishery, estimated to bring $27.5 million into the surrounding region. Fish were stranded and died as crews of volunteers and state and company officials worked to save others.

Meanwhile, the fate of thousands of brown trout eggs laid in gravel beds, known as redds, is uncertain. Exposed to the air some likely died while others may have been trampled by volunteers attempting to rescue adult fish. Brown trout populations were already declining on the Madison, along with other streams in southwestern Montana.

This story will be updated.

