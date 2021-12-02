Repair to Hebgen Lake Dam works, water restored to Madison River

“We got fairly lucky,” he said.

Although some fish were stranded and died, many others were able to escape to pools. Another concern was brown trout spawning beds, called redds, that may have been dewatered killing eggs that were laid this fall.

“Not all spawning is in the main river,” Horton noted.

He also said that even without such a catastrophic occurrence, there is annually a natural mortality rate of about 30% to 40% for young fish. The number of fish killed is unknown and difficult to calculate since dead fish sink or are picked up by scavengers.

However, when there are fewer fish in the river, that means less competition for food to survive, Horton said.

“Given that resiliency, we’ll probably be in good shape,” he added.

Aquatic bug life, a key food source for fish, is also typically quick to rebound, Horton said.

FWP biologists will be discussing what steps to take next to evaluate the effects of the dewatering event in addition to annual fish sampling that occurs in the spring and fall. Brown trout populations were already declining on the Madison, along with other streams in southwestern Montana, puzzling state fisheries biologists.