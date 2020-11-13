Report: Driver in South Dakota crash that killed 3 was going 147 mph

The Maserati driver who died in a crash last month that also killed two passengers was driving about 147 mph on Interstate 90 near Sturgis before rear-ending and going under a semi, according to a law enforcement report.
Driver and car owner Jaden Olson, a 21-year-old from Rapid City; passenger Thomas “TJ” Jackson, a 22-year-old from Spearfish; and Titus Ironshield, a 55-year-old from Cannon Ball, North Dakota, died at the scene of the Oct. 6 crash.
The 147 mph speed was estimated by law enforcement, according to the traffic accident report filed by Highway Patrol. Spokesman Tony Mangan said he couldn’t say exactly how the speed was estimated in this case, but it's usually done through analyzing factors such as car data, physical evidence and/or witnesses.
The crash occurred at 2 p.m. in the eastbound lane of 1-90 at mile marker 25, five miles west of Sturgis, according to an earlier news release. All three victims were wearing seat belts. The 77-year-old male semi driver and his 74-year-old female passenger were not injured.
Olson was driving at 147 mph in the right lane behind the semi, which was going about 65 mph in a 75 mph zone, the report says. Olson rear-ended the semi and his car went underneath the semi, tearing off the roof of the Maserati and causing Olson to be ejected.
The Maserati eventually dislodged from the semi and went into the left lane and median before coming to rest on the border of the left lane and median.
Iron Shield, who was sitting in the passenger seat, and Jackson, who was sitting behind Olson, were not ejected.
The semi driver did not do anything that contributed to the crash and his truck stopped about 1,000 feet ahead in the shoulder of the highway, the report says. The semi was disabled and had to be towed.
The crash happened on a straight part of the highway at a hill crest in clear weather. Olson's drug and alcohol tests are pending.
Jackson is the son of Tom Jackson, a former president of Black Hills State University, and his wife Mona Kumar Jackson. Jackson and Olson were outdoor enthusiasts, according to their obituaries. Ironshield was a traveler who worked various jobs.
Drivers on I-90 near Spearfish called 911 soon before the fatal wreck to say they were afraid a speeding Maserati was going to crash, according to Pat Rotert, the city’s public safety director. Before that, three men were seen leaving BHSU in a Maserti after two young men tried to enter a campus apartment.
Rotert did not immediately return a message asking if law enforcement determined why the group was trying to enter the apartment and what other events preceded the crash. Phil Peshek, director of campus safety, said his office is not investigating since no crime or campus rule violation occurred at the apartment.
The Highway Patrol only investigates the immediate cause of the crash, not what preceded it, Mangan said.
