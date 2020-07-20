Report: Montana's recession jobless rate hits 7%, recovery could take years

In an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and keep businesses open, Bullock implemented a statewide masking order Wednesday requiring businesses, government offices and other indoor spaces open to the public to make sure their employees and customers wear a face covering. The order applies to counties with four or more confirmed and active COVID-19 cases.

Business advocacy groups like the Montana Chamber of Commerce pushed businesses to encourage masks even before the order, stating that healthy economies are based on a healthy population.

But it’s hard to know when the economy will fully recover from the recession caused by COVID-19, and it depends on how well the virus is controlled and the availability of a vaccine, according to the labor department report written by Emily Trautman, senior economist.