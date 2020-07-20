Report: Montana's recession jobless rate hits 7%, recovery could take years

Montana’s unemployment rate dropped from 9% in May to 7% in June, with a new report from the state Department of Labor and Industry showing what Montana’s economic recovery might look like as a recession stemming from COVID-19 continues.
In April, Montana’s jobless rate was nearly 12% as nonessential businesses were ordered to shut down statewide. Since the state has entered phased reopening, Montana’s unemployment rate dropped to 9% in May, and now to 7% in June.
The new rate illustrates the number of jobs recovered since the statewide shutdown. The labor department report explains what the future might look like in terms of the recession.
Payroll employment recovered about 16,000 jobs over the month, with the leisure and hospitality sector recovering 5,800 jobs over the month. Health care and retail trade added more than 2,000 jobs each. Montana has added roughly 34,600 payroll jobs since April, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics.
COVID-19 cases have surged in Montana in previous weeks, with 137 cases reported Friday. There have been 45 hospitalizations and 1,337 active cases.
In an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and keep businesses open, Bullock implemented a statewide masking order Wednesday requiring businesses, government offices and other indoor spaces open to the public to make sure their employees and customers wear a face covering. The order applies to counties with four or more confirmed and active COVID-19 cases.
Business advocacy groups like the Montana Chamber of Commerce pushed businesses to encourage masks even before the order, stating that healthy economies are based on a healthy population.
But it’s hard to know when the economy will fully recover from the recession caused by COVID-19, and it depends on how well the virus is controlled and the availability of a vaccine, according to the labor department report written by Emily Trautman, senior economist.
Some forecast a short period of economic decline, while others expect a more prolonged downturn due to initial job losses or as a result in additional stay-at-home measures. Because of the number of jobs lost, with April being the lowest point in the recession so far, it could take years to return to pre-recession levels, according to the report.
Businesses and families have received federal aid amid the pandemic. A total of 527,902 stimulus checks were sent out, totaling $932 million as of May 22. As of June 27, 22,834 Paycheck Protection Program loans had been issued in Montana with a total loan value of $1.76 billion. From the second week of March to July 1, the labor department has paid out over $660 million in unemployment insurance benefits.
According to the report, Montana’s reservations tend to have higher unemployment levels than the rest of the state and experienced job losses in April like the rest of the state.
Most reservations lost a similar share of jobs as the surrounding counties.
“For example, the Blackfeet reservation lost 10.4% of jobs in April, slightly less than the statewide average of -10.7% and similar to the surrounding countries, ranging from -9% to -11%,” the report states.
The Crow, Fort Peck and Northern Cheyenne reservations lost a higher share of employment in April than the statewide average, while jobs recovered in May have helped.
Women were disproportionately affected during the statewide shutdown as well.
“During peak week of unemployment claims, 56% of continued claims were filed by women, despite that women comprise 47% of the workforce,” the report states.
Reasons for this many include that women make up a higher share of workers in industries that had a higher share of claims, the closure of schools and childcare facilities may have disproportionately affected women causing them to take on more household tasks, and others.
About 43% of childcare providers in Montana reported closures in April, reducing childcare capacity by almost 11,000 slots. By June, only 14% of childcare facilities remained closed.
Montana’s unemployment rate spiked from 3.6% in March to a high of nearly 12% in April. The nation’s unemployment rate increased to 14.7% during that time. The U.S. rate fell to about 11% in June, while Montana’s fell to 9% in May and 7% in June.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.