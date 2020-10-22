Report puts Colstrip carbon capture cost at $1.3 billion

DOE’s study of the power plant was initiated by the Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, asking DOE in 2016 to review ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at Colstrip. The request came as the Environmental Protection Agency was calling on Montana to cut carbon dioxide emissions under the terms of the clean power plan. The clean power plan was eliminated by President Donald Trump the following year.

Bullock has continued to present clean coal technology as the way to save the power plant and he’s not alone. U.S. Sen. Steve Daines toured the power plant with Brouillette and spoke about carbon capture saving the power plant.

Daines and Bullock are locked in a tight battle in Montana’s 2020 U.S. Senate race.

Neither of them would discuss who would be paying the $1.33 billion cost of carbon capture for Colstrip when asked by Lee Montana Newspapers on Wednesday. Both were asked why they continue to pursue carbon capture and whether the power plant’s owners had indicated a willingness to pay for carbon capture technology.