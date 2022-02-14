Reported COVID cases decline as home tests increase

COVID cases throughout Montana have dropped significantly in the last two weeks. There were 4,587 active cases on Monday, down from 10,256 the previous week. Over the last two weeks, statewide cases have decreased 61%.

Though the decrease in cases is encouraging, it’s likely that many COVID cases are going unreported as home tests become more available and those who are vaccinated may present mild symptoms.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” said Dr. Neil Ku, infectious disease expert with Billings Clinic.

Montana, like many other states, is transitioning to an era of learning to live with the virus with Monday marking the first mask-less day in School District Two since in-person learning resumed. Superintendent Greg Upham sited decreasing cases statewide as the reason to lift the mandate.

There’s no defined threshold where mitigation measures can be left behind, but no on-and-off switch to the pandemic either, said Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton.

“People will have to keep making safety decisions for themselves,” Felton said, adding that all will have to take stock of their environment and the people they need to protect.

This is particularly true for vulnerable populations and those whose family members are at risk for severe illness. Felton recommends keeping at-home test kits on hand.

Ku says it is akin to the education and decisions a cancer patient and their family go through upon starting chemotherapy or when someone is diagnosed with an autoimmune disease.

“But bear in mind that health care systems are still struggling to provide all the care needed,” Ku said. “Even with the downward slope in cases, there is always a risk of a new variant emerging.”

On Monday, Billings hospitalizations reported 53 COVID inpatients of which 28 were unvaccinated and 25 who were fully vaccinated. Of those, 11 were in the ICU and seven were on ventilators.

There are 266 COVID hospitalizations throughout the state, down from 310 last Monday.

Of the 220 staffed ICU beds in the state, 118 are filled by non-COVID patients and 40 are filled by COVID patients. Over the last week, Montana has averaged about 45 COVID inpatients per day.

Though there are fewer cases, there is still a significant amount of disease circulating throughout the state, so for health experts the focus has shifted towards preparing for future surges. This is another reason why vaccination has been pushed, besides being the most effective way to prevent severe illness.

But vaccination among the eligible population has not changed since the end of January with 54% fully vaccinated. In the last week, 5,942 more doses were administered.

First doses and boosters continue to lag, according to the most recent state data. From the week ending Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, at least 3,032 first doses and 7,823 boosters were administered.

The CMS rule requiring all health care workers to receive a first dose of the COVID vaccine or provide a religious or medical exemption went into effect Monday, Feb. 14.

Over the last week, 35 more people have died due to COVID-related illness, bringing the total to 3,072 since the pandemic began.

The death of another Yellowstone County resident was announced Monday. A woman in her 40s died of COVID-related illness over the weekend. She was unvaccinated and had underlying medical conditions that put her at higher risk of severe illness, according to the RiverStone Health press release.

There have been 519 people pass away from COVID-related illness in the county.

“The governor talks a lot about personal responsibility. But personal responsibility isn’t just saying no,” Felton said. “It’s thinking about others around you too...We need to show more concern for others.”

