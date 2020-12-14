 Skip to main content
Reporting system 'upgrade' means no Montana COVID-19 numbers update Monday
No updated statewide COVID-19 numbers were made public by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services on Monday due to what the agency described as an "upgrade" to the statewide communicable disease reporting system.

The announcement came after 11 a.m. Monday and was included in a daily email sent out by the state's Joint Information Center, and also on the state case mapping and information website. 

The upgrade was performed Sunday and required the system to be shut down throughout the day, meaning no numbers could be reported Sunday, according to the announcement.

"Cases will be added in the coming days as local public health departments catch up with data entry," the announcement says.

