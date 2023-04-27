Republican lawmakers advanced bills to keep climate change out of state permitting decisions as the 2023 Legislature approaches its end.

On the Senate floor, lawmakers easily passed amendments to Senate Bill 557. Republicans said the bill unwinds a 2020 Supreme Court ruling against state environmental regulators and a gold company eyeing a mine 15 miles outside the Gardiner entrance to Yellowstone National Park.

That 2020 ruling also plays a major role in a lower court’s March decision to halt construction of a NorthWestern Energy power plant near Laurel so light pollution and carbon dioxide emissions can be reviewed.

Lawmakers specifically cited NorthWestern’s environmental permitting problems at its Laurel-area gas-fired power plant as cause for stopping state agencies from considering climate change impacts.

The bill makes it more expensive for the public to challenge government decisions, while also designating the courts as the only place where challenges can occur. Simply put, any Montanan challenging a permit issued by the state government will soon need the wherewithal for a lawsuit.

Opponents to SB 557 say the bill creates a “pay-to-play” system making it difficult for the public to petition the government for a redress of grievances — a right secured by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

For the past two sessions, Republican lawmakers haven’t shied away from passing laws that were constitutionally questionable. Some have been rejected by state or federal courts, while others are still being litigated.

SB 557 also stops state agencies from considering climate impacts when issuing permits, unless the federal government recognizes carbon dioxide as a pollutant that can be regulated under the Clean Air Act.

Similarly, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary committee advanced House Bill 971, which also bans state permitting agencies from considering carbon dioxide. The bill was introduced weeks after the deadline to roll out new legislation. In caucus, House Speaker Matt Regier told Republicans they would have to suspend the rules in order introduce HB 971 and save NorthWestern Energy’s gas-fired power plant in Laurel.

The Judiciary Committee took public testimony for an hour before the proceeding digressed into a discussion about whether climate change was a good thing.

“We have plants that need CO2, the plant life on the face of the earth is increasing in direct proportion to the amount of CO2. And we need plants to filter the environment because there's always toxins, whether humans are here or not,” said Sen Daniel Emrich, a Great Falls Republican. “And so, if we are going to limit CO2, we are in effect limiting the biofilter that is every plant on the face of the planet. And when we're limiting that biofilter, we're then limiting people's right to a clean and healthful environment, because they are the cleaners of the environment.”

Emrich was questioning Anne Hedges, director of policy legislative affairs for the Montana Environmental Information Center. Hedges pointed out that the drought created by climate change was in some areas depriving plant life of water.

At the root of both bills is a recurring debate about whether state agencies can be sued for not following the Montana Environmental Policy Act, which prescribes the steps state agencies must take during environmental review. Republican lawmakers past and present insist because MEPA outlines procedure that it is isn’t a document of substance and that lawsuits for ignoring MEPA shouldn’t be allowed.

But the Supreme Court has ruled the state can be sued for not following the procedures spelled out in the Montana Environmental Policy Act. That ruling came in the case known as Park County Environmental Council and Greater Yellowstone Coalition v. the Department of Environmental Quality and Lucky Minerals. This is the lawsuit concerning Lucky’s gold prospecting in a wildlife corridor 15 miles from Yellowstone National Park.

The Supreme Court ruled that “MEPA is an essential aspect of the state’s efforts to meet its constitutional obligations, as are the equitable remedies without which MEPA is rendered meaningless.” The public not being able to redress the government’s work during the MEPA process meant the state’s obligation to uphold the Montana Constitution was being negated.

The state not following the Montana Environmental Policy Act surfaced again in the case of NorthWestern Energy’s gas-fired power plant near Laurel. District Judge Michael Moses ruled that Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality “failed to take a hard look” at the power plant’s carbon dioxide emissions and light pollution when permitted the project.

Moses ordered NorthWestern to stop construction of the power plant until DEQ considered carbon emissions and light pollution, then considered whether a more thorough environmental impact statement should be prepared. DEQ simply ignored light pollution and carbon dioxide, Moses said. All other permit issues in which DEQ did analysis, were cleared by the judge.

MEIC and Sierra Club were plaintiffs in the NorthWestern case.