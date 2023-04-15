A bill redrawing Public Service Commission districts to the detriment of cities won partisan endorsement in the Montana House of Representatives on Friday, a move to protect Republican control of Montanans’ energy bills.

The political maps created by Senate Bill 109 divide each of Montana’s largest cities into two different PSC districts, effectively lowering the percentage of city voters in each.

The PSC regulates monopolies, more specifically the state’s largest utilities NorthWestern Energy and Montana Dakota Utilities. In that capacity, the PSC affects the household budgets of more than 400,000 Montana utility customers.

Those customers are legally recognized as “captive,” meaning they lack the free-market choice of shopping around for a better deal. The commission is charged with ensuring captive customers have reasonably priced, reliable electric and natural gas service, while utilities receive a fixed rate of return.

Since 2012, Republicans have controlled all five of the commission’s seats, which pay more than $112,000 a year, require no professional experience, and allow office holders to keep any other jobs they might have. Commissioner elections tend to attract termed-out legislators as candidates.

The commission has been plagued by scandals ranging from email spying to phony police calls, and crony hires. Attempts to pass laws reforming how commissioners are selected have failed for several sessions.

Democrats expressed outrage that the districts in SB 109 were drawn in a way that assured Montana’s minority party wouldn't secure a PSC spot. Minority lawmakers have been most critical of the commission’s performance.

“I think you’re going to see several amendments being brought, but just remember that is the minority singing the blues,” said Rep. Steven Galloway, a Republican from the Great Falls area, which was spliced into three districts.

Galloway suggested it was better for cities to have less voting clout in any one district, but representation in at least two. The maps were drawn using the state’s 100 newly apportioned legislative districts, which divided into fifths should produce equally populated districts on the utility commission.

“There were 100 House seats. There are five Commissioner positions. So there it is, 20 House districts for each PSC district,” Galloway said, introducing the bill on the House floor. “That makes the population as equal as the redistricting committee achieved. That they just did. It also means that there, that this chance of the districts getting over underpopulated the next 10 years is slim.”

Rep. Tom France, a Missoula Democrat, dismissed Galloway’s assessment as partisan spin.

“We do know in this state that even on a bad day, 40 to 45% of the voters in this state are going to vote Democrat, that they feel very strongly about it,” France said. “And within our Public Service Commission, they are going to get zero representation. I would ask really, though, that the party think about the damage that does to the Public Service Commission, to have one party made up and most, at least in some instances, it looks like a retirement home for Republican politicians. They do not get, they do not get the diversity of views that is so important to good decision making.”

Democrats made two attempts to amend the map that, as Republicans preferred, used legislative districts as template for PSC districts, but didn’t divide communities. Those amendments failed.

After the vote, House Minority Leader Kim Abbott said in a press release that the Republicans had undermined fair representation on the commission.

“Today Republicans gerrymandered the PSC to eliminate competition and ensure single-party control,” said Abbott, a Helena Democrat. “They inexplicably rejected alternative maps that achieved the Republican Caucus’s stated goals better than their own map. It’s clear that their motivations were political and it’s a shame that this body would put crass politics above fair representation for Montanans.”

While important to household incomes and Montana’s economy, Public Service Commission races are down ballot affairs that voters supporting Democratic candidates don’t participate in to the extent they vote in big ticket races. PSC districts are currently drawn by criteria that keep counties and cities whole, which hasn’t resulted in outcomes favorable to cities where liberal voters are most concentrated.

The last Democrat elected to the Public Service Commission was Gail Gutsche of Missoula, who won the northwest Montana district comfortably in 2008, but lost reelection by a similar margin in 2012.

The political districts of the PSC, the state’s regulator of monopolies, are the only political districts drawn by the Legislature.

The job of drawing legislative and congressional districts belongs to the independent Districting and Apportionment Commission. That commission as a rule avoids splitting up communities. Montana is one of 24 states that address communities of interest directly, according to the non-partisan Brennan Center for Justice. In Montana, keeping communities of interest whole is the guideline for drawing political districts.

Several lawmakers voting in favor of the PSC map previously spoke strongly about keeping communities of interest intact as the state Districting and Apportionment Commission drew new legislative districts based on 2020 Census population data.

The bill was sponsored by Sen. Keith Regier, a Kalispell area Republican. If Regier’s map passes the House on third reading, it would replace a map proposed by Montana Secretory of State Christie Jacobsen in February 2022 in response to a lawsuit brought by voters in late 2020.

The voters, including two from Gallatin County, and one from Flathead County, sued because the state’s PSC district's, which the Legislature hadn’t redrawn in two decades, were so out of balance in population that the “one person, one vote” right of the 14th Amendment was being ignored. The state’s least populated district, which included the Hi-Line region, had 53,000 fewer people than its most populated district, which included Bozeman and southwest Montana, but same amount of political representation on the commission.