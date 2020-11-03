Republicans leading in 2 of 3 PSC seats

District 3 stretches from Beaverhead County in the west to Musselshell County in the east. Dillon, Butte, Bozeman and Park City are communities in the 14-county District 3. Koopman had a firm grasp on District 3, but term limits prevented him from seeking a third term.

In District 3, the question was weather the increase in Democratic Gallatin County would be enough to overwhelm the rural, less populated Republican counties in the district. Democrats and Republicans have both won the District 3 office in the last 12 years.

Woods teaches at Montana State University and lives in Bozeman where he has also been a state legislator. Brown is a Helena lawyer and lobbyist who calls Dillon his hometown.

To the Northwest, Democrat Monica Tranel leads Republican Jennifer Fielder in District 4. Tranel had 53.64% of the vote to Fielder’s 46.36%, with 89 of 122 precincts partially reported. There were 95,630 votes counted.

Tranel, of Missoula, is an attorney who specializes in utility law. Fielder is a firebrand conservative state legislator, and an advocate for federal lands to be privatized. Her support for Cliven Bundy, a right-wing celebrity squatter on public lands, has earned her notoriety as have her false claims earlier this year that Antifa was preparing to enter Montana to cause chaos.