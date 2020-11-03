Republicans leading in 2 of 3 PSC seats

The future of Montana’s Public Service Commission is on the line with three of the commission’s five seats on the ballot.
The PSC balances a utility’s right to a reasonable return on investment with customers’ right to a reasonable rate and reliable service. The commission’s decisions can have a lasting impact on customer bills for 30 or more years at a time.
In all three districts, the dysfunction of the current PSC has been a campaign issue. It’s been a chaotic few years for the elected officials who decide what utility bills look like for more than 400,000 Montanans.
The results below were reported at 10:20 p.m.
District 2 is coal country, and the future of Colstrip Power Plant has dominated the politics in the district. Republicans have dominated the District 2 office for several elections.
In southwest Montana, Democrat Tom Woods narrowly trailed Republican James Brown for the open District 3 seat, which is being vacated by Republican Roger Koopman. Woods had 47.69% of the vote to Brown’s 52.31%, with 129 of 154 precincts reporting. There were 120,837 votes counted.
District 3 stretches from Beaverhead County in the west to Musselshell County in the east. Dillon, Butte, Bozeman and Park City are communities in the 14-county District 3. Koopman had a firm grasp on District 3, but term limits prevented him from seeking a third term.
In District 3, the question was weather the increase in Democratic Gallatin County would be enough to overwhelm the rural, less populated Republican counties in the district. Democrats and Republicans have both won the District 3 office in the last 12 years.
Woods teaches at Montana State University and lives in Bozeman where he has also been a state legislator. Brown is a Helena lawyer and lobbyist who calls Dillon his hometown.
To the Northwest, Democrat Monica Tranel leads Republican Jennifer Fielder in District 4. Tranel had 53.64% of the vote to Fielder’s 46.36%, with 89 of 122 precincts partially reported. There were 95,630 votes counted.
Tranel, of Missoula, is an attorney who specializes in utility law. Fielder is a firebrand conservative state legislator, and an advocate for federal lands to be privatized. Her support for Cliven Bundy, a right-wing celebrity squatter on public lands, has earned her notoriety as have her false claims earlier this year that Antifa was preparing to enter Montana to cause chaos.
At $109,000 a year and with no expertise required, PSC commissioner is one of the better paying jobs on the ballot. And, voters almost always reelect incumbent commissioners.
There have been email leaks at the PSC, losses before the Montana Supreme Court and questionable five-figure government employee pay raises, all of which have drawn public scrutiny to the dealings of the five-member Montana Public Service Commission, a political office that usually flies under the radar.
