Researchers hunting for hidden Rosebud Battlefield graves

“What we’re trying to do is put together the physical history of the battle and see how it fits with Native American oral accounts and written records. We look at it as a crime scene, quite in the literal sense … No line of evidence is perfect, but when you have the three and you weave them together, you get a better picture of what happened,” Scott said.

“It feels a little bit like being a farmer,” said Jarrod Burks with Ohio Valley Archaeology, Inc., a private firm based out of Columbus, Ohio, contracted to spearhead the search for the soldiers with ground-penetrating radar and magnetometry instruments.

Burks has experience in surveying POW camps and mass graves throughout Europe and Africa. This is the first time his work has brought him to Montana. He and his colleague, Alexander Corkum, crisscrossed through the grassy areas that border Rosebud Creek in an ATV, a magnetometer in tow and collecting thousands of gigabytes of data. Ohio Valley Archaeology, Inc. will also produce 3D models of several petroglyphs carved into the buffalo jump, a digital preservation of markings that will eventually vanish due to erosion.

“The fortunate thing about this site is that it’s basically unchanged besides some farming, whereas back in the East you have to wade through centuries of buildings,” Burks said.