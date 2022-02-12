Reservations to open for camping, huts on American Prairie lands

Reservations for American Prairie’s 2022 visitation season will open to the public on Feb. 26.

Upcoming trips can be planned by visiting www.americanprairie.org/visit, although online reservations are not required to explore American Prairie’s properties.

“Dispersed tent camping on public lands and on our deeded lands is free of charge and anyone is welcome to enjoy it,” said Mike Kautz, director of Public Access and Recreation for the nonprofit. “However, we encourage all visitors to read the safety considerations on our website and prepare adequately whether they make reservations or rough it with dispersed camping.”

Visitors have the option of reserving a variety of accommodations. A hut system provides affordable lodging options for larger families or groups. There are now three huts available on American Prairie’s PN unit, located in the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument. Each hut costs $150 per night, can host up to eight to nine people and offers a kitchen, bedrooms and an outhouse.

American Prairie also has two campgrounds, Buffalo Camp and Antelope Creek, featuring RV sites with full hookups, rental cabins, tent platforms, and potable water. At Antelope Creek Campground, cabins can be reserved for $62 per night, tent sites for $16 per night, and RV sites for $33 per night. At Buffalo Camp, tent sites are $11 per night and RV sites are $16 per night.

American Prairie recorded its busiest year for visitation in 2021. Overnight reservations more than doubled compared to 2020. More than 1,400 reservations were recorded compared to 665 in 2020.

According to American Prairie’s visitor use data, Montana residents account for the majority of visits. In 2021, more than 76% of the reservations for American Prairie’s hut system and more than half of reservations for the campgrounds came from state residents.

Interest in American Prairie is also expected to grow in 2022 with the recent opening of the National Discovery Center in downtown Lewistown. This new visitor facility will serve as a jumping off point for adventures and as an interactive educational center to teach visitors about the significance of Montana’s prairie ecosystem.

The National Discovery Center is free to the public and features interactive exhibits, community meeting spaces, and the immersive Ken Burns American Heritage Theater.

