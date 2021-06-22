Residential electricity consumption up 27% during pandemic for NWE customers

Add $9 million worth of electricity-related costs to that long list of home items Montanans spent more on during year one of the COVID-19 pandemic. And — had things been a little different — many consumers would have received a refund for some of that cost.
That extra power consumption was part of a debate before the Montana Public Service Commission on Tuesday. Residential customers of NorthWestern Energy consumed 27% more power than expected in 2020, which was to be the first year of a new program assuring customers weren’t overpaying the utility for the fixed costs. Those are the kinds of costs associated with things likes service, transmission and power plant expenses that are fairly flat, unlike the fuel costs, for example, that can vary.
The program was suspended at NorthWestern’s request a few months after the pandemic landed in Montana. In part regulators allowed the suspension because of the unpredictability of how COVID would affect energy consumption. What that meant was that residential customers continued paying NorthWestern’s fixed costs long after those costs were covered. Had the new program been in place, a $9.5 million rebate would have been due to customers starting this fall.
“NorthWestern would have been required to rebate approximately $9.5 million to residential customers,” had the program not been waived, according to Public Service Commission staff. What that would have looked like per customer is about $32.64.
The debate was taking place Tuesday as NorthWestern argued that the program should be put off for yet another 12 months, starting July 1. Clark Hensley, attorney for the state’s largest monopoly utility, said another delay was needed just in case COVID kept shifting where Montanans consumed their energy. While Montanans consumed more electricity at home, business customers of the utility spent $10.5 million less on electricity from March of 2020 through the end of last year.
Hensley objected to the suggestion that residential customers missed out on $9.5 million rebate. The pilot program suspended in 2020 had never been used before. So, what customers got was business as usual.
“Staff’s memo and opposing parties suggested that customers would be overcharged if the pilot is not fully implemented. That is simply not the case,” Hensley said, noting that the Montana Consumer Counsel wasn’t among the groups opposed to again suspending the pilot.
Chuck McGraw, attorney for the Natural Resources Defense Counsel, wasn’t buying NorthWestern’s argument. In the last year, residential customers of NorthWestern Energy overpaid $9.5 million for fixed costs, he said.
“This is profit pure and simple to NorthWestern,” McGraw said in an email. “This overpayment occurred because residential customers used more electricity than they were projected to use — undoubtedly because people were staying home as a result of the pandemic.”
Two years ago, NorthWestern supported the different approach to covering fixed costs, as many utilities have in recent years. Fixed costs have been become harder to cover over the years as America consumes less energy. The expenses were so bound to the energy ratepayers actually consumed, that when those customers consumed less electricity the money collected for fixed costs fell too low. The solution offered up was “decoupling,” which meant coming up with a fixed cost price that consumers had to cover no matter how much energy they used.
Utilities liked the new approach because it assured fixed costs were covered. Conservationists like the approach because it ended a perverse incentive for utilities to encourage customers to use more energy and, in the process, generate more pollution related to power plants burning fossil fuels.
In fact, those Montana businesses that spent $10.5 million less on electricity in 2020 would have faced a surcharge of $400,000 to cover fixed costs had the pilot program been in place, an argument made by Hensley and PSC staff.
“A good place to start I think, Mr. Hensley, is Mr. McGraw's argument that perhaps this is a case of buyer’s remorse that we’re considering today,” PSC Chairman James Brown asked the attorney.
Hensley said delay hadn’t harmed customers and that the program would be in play were it not for the pandemic. It was part of his argument for suspending the program again from July 2021 through June 2022.
“All we’re asking for today, delay it and let’s keep evaluating. Let’s keep looking at the evidence,” Hensley said. “The commission must continue to delay the pilot until the effect of COVID has ceased.”
The PSC will make a decision on the matter next week.