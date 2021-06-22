Residential electricity consumption up 27% during pandemic for NWE customers

Two years ago, NorthWestern supported the different approach to covering fixed costs, as many utilities have in recent years. Fixed costs have been become harder to cover over the years as America consumes less energy. The expenses were so bound to the energy ratepayers actually consumed, that when those customers consumed less electricity the money collected for fixed costs fell too low. The solution offered up was “decoupling,” which meant coming up with a fixed cost price that consumers had to cover no matter how much energy they used.

Utilities liked the new approach because it assured fixed costs were covered. Conservationists like the approach because it ended a perverse incentive for utilities to encourage customers to use more energy and, in the process, generate more pollution related to power plants burning fossil fuels.

In fact, those Montana businesses that spent $10.5 million less on electricity in 2020 would have faced a surcharge of $400,000 to cover fixed costs had the pilot program been in place, an argument made by Hensley and PSC staff.

“A good place to start I think, Mr. Hensley, is Mr. McGraw's argument that perhaps this is a case of buyer’s remorse that we’re considering today,” PSC Chairman James Brown asked the attorney.