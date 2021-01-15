Restaurants, hotels get extra attention in latest COVID grant program

If there’s light at the end of COVID-19 tunnel for Montana restaurants, it’s still a long way off, said Wally Yovetich, which is why the restaurant owner welcomed the latest rollout of the Paycheck Protection Program.
Hotels and restaurants receive special concessions in the latest round of the federal business loans, that if spent correctly don’t have to be repaid. Part of the COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress in mid-December, $325 billion in PPP loans became available this week, first at community investment institutions like Missoula-based MoFi, before becoming available Friday at most banks.
Restaurants and hotels get payroll coverage just two weeks shy of four months, which is one month more than other businesses. The money, said the U.S. Small Business Administration in a memo to lenders, should “help these businesses combat onerous state and local restrictions.” All businesses have to show one 2020 quarter in which gross revenues were down 25% from the same quarter in 2019.
“We’ve probably been more fortunate than most restaurants because so much of our business is grab-and-go. That’s enabled us to keep our head above water a little better than a sit-down restaurant,” said Yovetich, who nonetheless has seen a significant decline in business at his three Subway locations in Billings.
“We’ve still seen substantial losses for the year and are dealing with the customers and understanding that our employees are behind the counter. Our sandwich artists are doing their part, doing the best they can under very trying circumstances, wearing masks and trying to maintain sanitary procedures throughout the operation and keeping our customers safe and also protecting ourselves from whatever else is coming through the door.”
More than 100 people a day pass through a Subway and each sandwich is customized. A worker walks down an ingredients case adding items as the customer selects them. There hasn’t been a COVID-19 incident at Yovetich’s restaurants, which isn’t a coincidence. Hands are sanitized and required to dry for 20 seconds before a worker can put on a new pair of gloves and get back to making sandwiches. The process is repeated dozens of times a day.
Hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues took the worst of the COVID recession. The businesses also experienced the most lasting consequences.
In April 2020, during a month-long stay-at-home order by then-Gov. Steve Bullock, leisure and hospitality jobs were down 33,500 compared to the same month in 2019. When nonessential businesses were allowed to reopen, occupancy levels in restaurants were still restricted, which meant those businesses could only recover so much.
“Even beyond what the rules were, some people weren’t going out to eat as much because they were a little bit spooked,” said Jay Harris, Yellowstone Bank president. “Not all restaurants were able to move to high-volume takeout. Some did well with that, others did OK, but it didn’t necessarily replace everyone’s walk-in business. Of course, the bars, there’s really not any way to do a takeout from the bar part of it.”
Through early December, consumer spending at Montana restaurants and hotels was still down 41.3% compared to January 2020, according to Opportunity Insights, which tracks debit and credit card activity.
Businesses with up to 300 employees can qualify for PPP support. The maximum loan size is $2 million to cover up to 24 weeks of expenses.
Other points of the emphasis in the latest PPP program are non-profit organizations, including churches and chambers of commerce. Republicans in Congress not only made religious organizations eligible, but made sure the next president couldn’t exclude churches from payment. At the same time, GOP lawmakers excluded the non-profit group Planned Parenthood, a leading provider of women’s reproductive health in the United States.
“The chambers are the big ones in Montana,” said SBA Director Brent Donnelly, concerning who in the non-profit world might turn up for PPP. Visitors bureaus, which promote regional tourism and rely on funding from hotel bed taxes, are likely another non-profit group that will turn out for the program. This time, farms and ranches can qualify for PPP as well.
The original PPP, created as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, served more than 24,000 Montana businesses. By the time the program expired in early August, roughly $1.8 billion had been given to Montana businesses mostly on the condition that the money didn’t have to be returned as long as 75% of it went to payroll, while the remainder covered expenses like utility bills and lease payments.
Nationally, the early panic of the pandemic drove demand in the program, which spent all $349 billion in a few weeks and needed another $200 billion from Congress. As it turned out, many businesses that expected the worst and applied for funds weren’t hit as hard by the economy as expected.
“We’ve certainly heard from business that have needs, but there’s some businesses out there doing OK, too,” Donnelly said. “I’m not saying there’s not a need, but I think we’re going to see a different volume than the first round. The first round was just a frenzy and there were so many unknowns.”
Local television, radio and newspapers, previously excluded from PPP because of their affiliation with other stations, qualify for PPP this round.
There’s no doubt that business has picked up from where things were at the beginning of the pandemic, Yovetich said. People are less guarded against the virus than they were in the beginning, even though the number of cases is a 100 times worse than they were in the summer. More than 1,000 people have died in from COVID-19 in Montana, most in the last four months.
People should still be on guard, Yovetich said. He’s lost family to COVID-19. Others sickened by virus have snapped back. Long-haulers’ syndrome, as the persistent effects of COVID-19 are known, is real, he said, and shouldn’t be taken lightly.
“The people working in these stores, in these places, they’re doing so at great personal risk. If people can be patient with one another and understand what we're all dealing with this. Understand what the people behind the counter are going through,” Yovetich said.
“They’re going to do the best they can to take care of you, but try to understand they’re going to deal with maybe a couple hundred people coming into their space. You can run home and hide, they can’t. That goes for every server, every restaurant, every person you’re going to deal with in the service industry.”