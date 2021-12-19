Revisiting Yellowstone's trophic cascade: Wolves' effect on aspen regeneration exaggerated, study finds

“We decided to work with the five tallest because we could see something was happening,” he added.

Beschta said he and Ripple were careful to not say that their numbers represented the average aspen, instead referring to them as the “leading edge indicators.

“Their results confirm that. Our results indicated that was coming,” he said.

Although McNulty and his colleagues reference a number of other factors that can affect plant growth, Beschta said those all pale in comparison to the effect of browsing. Reducing grazing allows plants to grow, he added. Without such a cutback, plants aren’t going to thrive.

Interwoven

The difficulty of separating out cause and effect on a landscape inhabited by so many species that includes other grazers – like a growing population of bison – and one that includes so many top predators such as grizzly bears, cougars and black bears – is difficult. Throw in the threat of climate change and the ecological stew becomes even cloudier.

No matter the outcome, the studies have all highlighted the importance of aspen and predators, both of which are in decline.