Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

"For a long time, people would say, 'Well, do you know anybody that has COVID?' and I would say, 'No, I don't but I'm watching the news,'" Chaplin said. "Now, I do know some people that we've heard have COVID."

While Chaplin said the people she knows who have been infected had not participated in the rally, she said that many residents were relieved it's over.

"Once you get your town back and once the rally is over, it feels like the end of the summer is approaching, school is starting up," she said.

The local school district delayed the start of in-person classes this year in hopes it would give health officials time to contain an outbreak. The city also made coronavirus tests available for school staff, in addition to requiring city employees to get tested.

Although the city arranged to have 1,300 tests available, about 850 people have signed up for tests so far, according to Danial Ainslie, the city manager.

Some residents, like Eunice Peck, were not concerned about the potential for an outbreak. She rented her home out to rallygoers as a way to make extra money. She had avoided the crowds that fill the city's downtown and didn't feel the need to get a test.

"It's a very good thing for the town," Peck said of the rally.