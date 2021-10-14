Reward increased for information on Giant Springs fish kill

A private individual has pledged an additional $1,000 toward the reward for information helping Montana game wardens find the person responsible for killing fish in the display pond at Giant Springs Hatchery in Great Falls, raising the potential reward amount to $2,000.

Fish, Wildlife & Parks Game Warden Andrew Burton said someone likely scaled the chain link fence surrounding the hatchery and used a knife to spear and slash many of the large trout in the circular display pond sometime after sunset on Sunday, Aug. 22. Numerous fish in the tank were found with severe cuts and puncture wounds, which resulted in six fish being euthanized the next day, and other fish were found dead in the park.