A 16-year-old girl who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run on the Rocky Boy Indian Reservation late Thursday night has been identified.
Lacey Kaide Arkinson, 16, of Rocky Boy Indian Reservation, died at the scene of the incident, according to the Hill County Sheriff's Office.
The FBI and the Rocky Boy Police Department are still investigating.
The driver who hit the teen apparently fled the scene. The driver has not been found or arrested, said Sandra Barker, an FBI spokesperson.
The Rocky Boy Police Department is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect, Barker said. The reward is for $5,000, The Havre Daily News reported.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Buttercup Road and Laredo Road on the reservation, according to a crash narrative from the Montana Highway Patrol.
A 2015 or 2016 Dodge Journey was driving southbound on Laredo Road when Arkinson ran into the road. She was hit directly by the Dodge Journey and thrown off to the right side of the road, the narrative states. She died from injuries on scene.
A witness saw at least one dog chasing Arkinson, to MHP Trooper Cade Hill. The roads were dry and bare at the time of the crash.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Criminal Investigations Division at the Rocky Boy Police Department at 406-395-4513, or the FBI at 406-265-7181.