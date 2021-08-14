Richard Spring fire at 53% containment as firefighters brace for rising temps

The Richard Spring fire is holding steady at just over 170,000 acres, and has reached 53% containment.

An update provided by the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team is good news for fire-weary Eastern Montana residents. Fire crews spent the night securing fire lines along the northern, western, and eastern perimeters of the fire and hitting hot spots.

The fire, which was determined to have been caused by burning coal seams, gained just over 500 acres in size overnight — a major improvement over previous rates of growth.

Earlier in the week, high winds in the area were impacting the ability of firefighters to contain the fire and prevent additional spread. "Winds are what pushed this fire so big, so fast in the beginning," said IMT public information officer Jeni Garcin.

"We've been fortunate in that the winds have died down a little bit," said the IMT's Katie Julian.

Now, firefighting teams are turning their attention to the looming threat of rising temperatures. "The biggest concern is with the weather changing back to some hotter and drier conditions over the next few days," said Garcin. The high heat and low humidity could make it easier for the fire to spread along desiccated vegetation, hampering firefighting efforts.