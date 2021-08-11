Richard Spring fire closes Hwy. 212, hundreds of people evacuated and without power

No injuries were reported last night, nor additional structures destroyed, she said. The fire has burned over at least four secondary structures, the Gazette previously reported.

While the fire extended to the east and south from where it began southwest of Colstrip, it burned over several dozen transmission lines maintained by Tongue River Electric Cooperative. Tary Hanson, the cooperative's general manager, estimated that as many as 2,000 people could be without power.

The communities effected include Lame Deer, Broadus, Busby, Ashland and Birney. The cooperative is still assessing the total damage, Hanson said, with the hope that at least customers in Lame Deer and Busby could have their power restored by the end of the day. Some could be without power for three to five days.

"And that's barring no more damage. That could change if the fire starts blowing back up again," Hanson said.

Hanson was among the members of the cooperative who drove around the scorched area that the fire left behind in a pumper truck, hosing off poles to save them from needing replacement. He warned that while most lines will no longer be hot, those traveling in the area should still be weary of downed power lines.