Rimrock addiction recovery project gets $1M Scott gift

Jim and Chris Scott have made a donation to advance Rimrock's plan to build its new five-acre campus on the north side of Billings.

The “Building Recovery at Rimrock” campaign will move the substance-use disorder and mental health treatment center to a new location in the East Billings Urban Renewal District. The $24 million project includes a goal of raising $7 million in philanthropic donations.

The Scott’s gift of $500,000 towards the $7 million capital campaign, Building Recovery at Rimrock puts Rimrock closer to its goal of being able to increase treatment capacity for those with substance-use disorders or mental health concerns. The new centralized campus will serve our region by improving treatment for all patients, including veterans, Native Americans, and families with young children.

“We are happy to be able to help Rimrock with their Building Recovery Capital Campaign,” said Jim Scott. “Rimrock was the very first board I was asked to join when I moved to Billings many years ago. During that time and today, the benefit Rimrock brings to our community is transformational. They change people’s lives with compassionate care during their struggle with substance abuse and mental illness. We hope that this gift and the subsequent matching challenge-gift, motivate others to learn about Rimrock and donate towards this much-needed community service.”

To incentivize other donors to give to the project, the Scott’s committed an additional $500,000 designated for matching funds. Donors who give from $50,000 to $100,000 will have their gift matched by the Scotts’ generosity, up to $500,000. “Chris and I are honored to help make this campaign a success and that’s why we want to offer this matching opportunity as a catalyst for other donors to give.” Once the match is realized, the Scotts will have donated $1 million for this project.

“The Scotts’ legacy of generosity and leadership in Billings has touched countless amazing

projects and we are proud to be added to that list,” Lenette Kosovich, CEO at Rimrock said.

To learn more about the Building Recovery at Rimrock project or to donate contact Melanie Schwarz at mschwarz@rimrock.org.

Love 2 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0