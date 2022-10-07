Rising from the ashes: Denton rebuilds after devastating 2021 fire

DENTON — Most of the wounds have healed, but the scars of a November 2021 fire that ravaged the small central Montana community of Denton are still evident 10 months later.

“It got cold last weekend and somebody turned their furnace on, I smelled something burning and started checking where’s the fire?” said Tiffany Wickens, a waitress at the local café and a native of Denton. “Even camping it’s like: ‘Should I start a fire?’ I used to really love a good fire. It’s like everyone has a little PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).”

Curtis Hershberger, who lost a building and a garage with a vintage car in it, agreed that many residents still feel nervous when they smell smoke.

“Everyone is waiting for the ball to drop because it’s so dry again this year,” he said.

Wickens noted that when she was trimming trees in town this summer she found the burnt pages of a book nestled in the dry branches. It’s hard to imagine, she said, but things could have been even worse.

Fire

The West Wind fire ignited around 11 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2021, when winds gusting up to 60 mph toppled a NorthWestern Energy power line. Driven by the strong gusts, the fire roared across grasslands before consuming 25 homes, 18 other structures and six commercial buildings. These included four 100-year-old grain elevators on the edge of town, the train trestle and highway bridge.

“I didn’t realize how under-insured I was based on the cost to do stuff today,” said Jay Lee, who co-owned the grain elevators with a friend.

The elevators could hold more than 240,000 bushels of wheat. About 100,000 bushels were destroyed in the fire. Lee purchased two 50,000-bushel grain bins for his farm to help fill the gap for now, since he can’t afford to rebuild all of the lost storage at once.

“More than anything, those elevators have been there all of my life and most of my dad’s life,” he said. “To see the skyline without them is odd. Denton was pretty much built around those elevators.”

After his insurance claims due to the fire, the company canceled Lee’s policy after more than 60 years as a customer.

“I’m not very happy with them,” he said.

Climate

The fire struck at a time of year when wildland fires used to be unheard of. Decades ago, it was common to have snow the ground by October. Now the fire season is no longer a season, it’s year-round, even in northern states like Montana.

“When you see the elevators on fire and buildings in the middle of town on fire, you think it could all go,” said Joel Barber, the town’s mayor.

According to the 2017 Montana Climate Assessment, the annual average temperature in the state has increased from 2 to 3 degrees between 1950 and 2015. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, nine of the 10 warmest years on record worldwide have occurred since 2005.

The Montana study also showed winter precipitation dropping with a trend toward continued warming through this century. And the study also predicts an increasing trend toward drier and warmer weather, conditions that can spark wildland fires.

Since 1984, Montana saw its annual burned acreage due to wildland fire increase from around 250,000 acres to more than a million by 2019, according to figures from the Environmental Protection Agency. Dry conditions and downed power lines have in recent years sparked devastating wildland fires in Oregon and California as well.

As firefighters fought the Denton blaze, they noted the temperature was a balmy 60 degrees, abnormally warm for a town that averages closer to a high in the 40s at that time of year.

Warm weather wasn’t limited to Denton In 2021. Montana’s average temperature was 72.5 degrees, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. Only two other years have had a warmer average temperature. In 2007 the average temperature was 73.3 degrees and during the severe drought of the Dust Bowl-era Montana had its highest recorded average temperature in 127 years of 73.7 degrees.

The data shows the gap between record-setting warm years has narrowed considerably.

Support

The prairie community of Denton, located about 40 miles northwest of Lewistown, has long been powered by the cattle and grain markets since its founding in the late 1800s. The town’s residents are resilient. New buildings already replace some of those burned down. Structures damaged were quickly cleaned up and disposed of, and vacant lots are the only evidence of buildings now gone. NorthWestern Energy pitched in with help for displaced homeowners and by cleaning up the debris.

“For my part of it, it would have been really tough if NorthWestern hadn’t been involved,” Hershberger said. “I can’t say enough good about them.”

If lightning had caused the fire, he noted, that help wouldn’t have been available.

Generous donors also poured in money to help, including former Denton residents. Others contributed materials, vehicles and even fencing to replace enclosures burnt or cut down during the firefighting effort.

“The inflow of support was pretty overwhelming,” said Brandy Barber, who with her husband, Joel, co-own and operate the Shade Tree Café, Longbranch Bar and Denton Motel. “Even though it was tragic, it was like, ‘Holy cow! There’s a lot of generous people around here.’”

Money can’t heal some of the wounds caused by the fire. Brandy can count at least eight people who left town when they lost their rentals or homes. One old-timer’s blue Ford LTD was burnt, leaving him without a way to tour town.

“He would drive in the parking lane rather than the main road,” Brandy recalled. “He was just cruising town. He’d stop at the store, the post office and bar and usually had a Guinness. He’s a great, great guy and his car burned. And now he has to look at it every day, rusted and burnt, the tires melted. And he hasn’t been out since. It’s kind of sad. The car for him was independence.”

Suggestions by some townspeople that a new car be purchased for the elderly gentlemen were shot down after others noted he probably shouldn’t be driving anyway.

“Since that happened, I haven’t seen him out in the community,” Brandy said.

Burned

John Drivdahl remains a regular Shade Tree Café customer in the mornings, drinking coffee with fellow Denton residents under a sign designating one table the “Old farts corner.” But he confided the loss of his horse trailer, eight tractors, campers, hay, fences, work shop and all the tools it contained have left him feeling less than whole. Twenty fir trees that provided a wind break were also charred. One item he especially valued was an antique saddle made by Al Furstnow, a famed Miles City saddlemaker.

“We lost most everything we owned, except our house,” he said.

“It was very devastating,” said his wife, Sylvia. “We never will feel whole again.”

The Drivdahls moved to the community 15 years ago after the “rich and famous” crowded them out of Big Timber, John said of an area near the Crazy Mountains now known for its celebrity landowners. John’s a celebrity in his own right, a cowboy poet who can recite well-known Robert Service poems from memory. It seems a far cry from his former profession, an explosives expert who traveled to Ethiopia to train others how to detonate dynamite.

With no hay or fences, the Drivdahls sold off their yearling cattle earlier this year. After donations of fencing material to rebuild, they bought a few cattle, but at age 82 John said it’s hard to get motivated. Especially when something as simple as buying new tires for a vehicle took six months.

“We aren’t really starting over again because it will never be the same,” he said. “Something like that may burn out something in your head. It’s hard to muster up ambition anymore.”

Rebuilding

Denton native Josh Poser helped fight the West Wind fire last year, taking a break when it looked like things had calmed down and the fire was under control. His parents’ home was one of the first to burn, then early the next morning he was told his house was the last to ignite.

“It was not a normal fire with that wind,” he said, blazing down the railroad tracks and then shifting direction.

Without a home, his wife and two young children have bounced around from a motel to a mouse-infested rental to a camper trailer paid for by their insurance company. That option will evaporate in October.

With a background in carpentry, Poser has been working to rebuild where the old house he was remodeling once stood. Problem is, getting contractors to do the plumbing and electrical work has been difficult; it was hard to even get bids. Also aggravating the situation is the high cost of materials, something not taken into account with his homeowner’s insurance policy.

“We’re trying to stay positive,” he said, sitting outside the trailer next to the home that’s under construction. "We always said we wanted to build our own house, this is just not how we wanted to do it.”

He’s turned the adjacent wood shop into a temporary family room to help his family spread out a bit.

“It’s hard to say things worked in your favor when it was a disaster,” Joel Barber said. “It’s been a crazy year.”