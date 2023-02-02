A popular camping, hiking and off-road vehicle area northeast of Jackson, Wyoming, is being eyed for road and campground improvements.

The Jackson Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest is seeking comments on five proposed projects in the Curtis Canyon area. The projects range from road repairs, increasing the size of the Curtis Canyon Campground, to relocating the Goodwin Lake Trailhead. Comments must be received by March 3.

The Curtis Canyon area provides the closest opportunity for developed and dispersed camping to the town of Jackson. This has led to a heavy concentration of dispersed camping and off-highway vehicle use. Maintenance crews are unable to sufficiently maintain the current road surface, thus necessitating more substantial repairs. These factors have resulted in safety concerns, vegetation loss, poor visitor experience and problems with human waste. The proposed projects aim to alleviate some of these pressures and provided for an improved visitor experience and more sustainable use in the future.

To view the scoping document and find out more or to provide a comment visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=63443. Comments in writing will also be accepted in person at the Jackson Ranger District, 340 N Cache St, Jackson WY or via mail to: Curtis Canyon Road and Campground Project, Bridger-Teton National Forest, P.O. Box 1689, Jackson, WY 83001