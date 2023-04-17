The Montana Department of Transportation will begin its road construction project along U.S. Highway 310 on Monday, weather dependent. The project will be approximately 9 miles long, beginning just north of Fromberg and ending south of the Rock Creek bridge.

Proposed work includes subgrade repairs, milling the existing surface, applying a new overlay, finishing with a seal and cover (chip seal), upgraded pavement markings, and signage. The purpose of the project is to rehabilitate and extend the service life of US 310.

The public is encouraged to contact the Engineering Project Manager Alex Paull at (406) 657-0272 or Billings District Construction Engineer Ted Thronson at (406) 657-0210 with questions or comments about the project.

Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, PO Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.