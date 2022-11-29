Road-killed wildlife can be taken for consumption, but follow the rules

Anyone wanting to salvage a road-killed deer, elk, moose or antelope must obtain a Vehicle-Killed Wildlife Salvage Permit, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is reminding drivers.

These permits are available at no cost and must be obtained within 24 hours of the time a person takes an animal into their possession. Permits are available either through law enforcement officers on the scene of collisions or online on the FWP website.

As a reminder, any salvaged animal must be removed in its entirety from the roadway by the permittee. The animal may be field dressed before it leaves the area but entrails or any other parts of the animal carcass must be removed from the site to prevent attracting scavengers and predators.

Other things to keep in mind if salvaging a vehicle-killed animal:

• Road-killed animals may not be tagged and possessed with carcass tags issued for the purpose of hunting.

• Any person who is picking up an animal to be salvaged must comply with all highway rules and regulations while removing the animal. Vehicles shall be parked off the roadway and out of the line of traffic. The permittee acknowledges that collecting vehicle-killed animals on state highways is inherently dangerous and is undertaken at the permitee’s own risk.

• A person may not kill an injured or wounded animal that they encounter for the purpose of salvage. A law enforcement officer may, however, when on the scene of a collision, kill an animal injured in the collision and that animal may be taken for salvage.

• Meat rendered from salvaged animals must be used for human consumption. It may not be used for bait or other purposes.

• Meat rendered from salvaged animals may not be sold.

• Any meat that is unfit for human consumption or unusable animal parts must be disposed of at a legal disposal site. It is unlawful to dispose of animal carcasses or parts in or upon any highway, road, street, or alley or upon public property. It is also illegal to dispose of carcasses or parts within 200 yards of a public highway, road street or alley or public property

For more information, visit FWP's website fwp.mt.gov/buyandapply/vehiclekilledsalvagepermit.