Road to flooded out mountain community unlikely to be restored this fall

About 5 to 8 feet of Anne Scott’s family cabin is suspended over a new fork of Armstrong Creek.

Built in 1946, the log structure used to be stream-free until widespread flooding in mid-June redirected the water, a tributary to East Rosebud Creek, about 13 miles southwest of Roscoe in Carbon County.

“I’m really hoping the Forest Service will partner with us,” Scott said. “Everything done so far was by hand or with equipment up there.”

The Custer Gallatin National Forest is in charge of overseeing repairs to the road that accesses East Rosebud Lake and the small community of Alpine. About 60 cabins surround the lake. The road also accesses three popular forest trailheads, including the well-known Beaten Path.

Engineers have been dispatched and a lidar survey will be undertaken to help design the best temporary route into the area, according to Ken Coffin, Beartooth District ranger.

“Because we don’t know how long we’ll have to rely on a temporary access route we need to ensure we’ve selected the best route and thought through all aspects of road construction in the event it’s another year or two before we are able to fund and construct the permanent access road into East Rosebud,” Coffin wrote in an email.

“Once the design work is completed, we’ll solicit bids to construct the temporary road, and the soonest this contract would be awarded is late October,” he added. Given the difficulty of that process, Coffin said, “It’s unlikely we’ll restore access this fall.”

Scott noted that without a temporary road, it’s hard for cabin owners to make permanent repairs to their damaged structures. As cabins are cleaned of flood damaged materials, garbage is piling up. She’s also worried about a forest fire. Without road access, putting out a blaze will be difficult. Two fires have threatened and burned structures at Alpine in the past.

“During other critical events up there, at least we had a road,” she said.

Coffin noted the East Rosebud isn’t the only repair the Forest Service has to address following the catastrophic and widespread flood damage.

“Our engineering staff continues to keep work moving on multiple fronts including the Main Fork, West Fork, East Rosebud and West Rosebud,” Coffin said. “We are currently soliciting bids to reestablish temporary access to the Main Fork and West Fork and hopeful access to these areas is restored sometime this fall. We’ve been able to get those contracts out for bid sooner than ERB because restoring access to these areas is far less complex than East Rosebud where we’ve completely lost 2-3 miles of road. Also, we have a contractor preparing to place a temporary bridge across Chicken Creek on the West Rosebud road, and that should happen in the next few weeks completely restoring access to that drainage.”

The West Rosebud Road is a popular access point to the Mystic Lake hike, as well as on to Montana’s tallest mountain, 12,807-foot high Granite Peak. The Main Fork and West Fork are popular forest access points close to the community of Red Lodge.

Until permanent repairs can be made to her family’s cabin, Anne Scott, her husband and volunteers have wedged large logs into the gap under the foundation and used sandbags and other available gravel to try and keep the new branch of Armstrong Creek from doing further damage.

The Scotts were at their cabin the night flooding began. They awoke at 4 a.m. to the “incredible roar” of water, not knowing it was a newly created stream that threatened the cabin Anne’s family has owned since 1986. Attempting to drive out, they found the road “disappeared” after only a quarter-mile. They retreated to the manager’s cabin, who oversees maintenance at the remote community at the base of the Beartooth Mountains.

“It was crazy,” she said. “We didn’t realize the extent of the damage. Thankfully, we were all safe and there were places for people to stay.”

Soon after the flood, the Montana National Guard arrived to helicopter out trapped residents, and the Scotts returned to their Phoenix home. When the call went out for volunteers to help clean out refrigerators and help with the now-isolated community, the Scotts volunteered and were soon on a plane back to Billings. They helicoptered into Alpine only days after the worst of the flooding.

From June 19 to Aug. 2, the couple stayed in a neighbor’s cabin since theirs was unsafe and helped with whatever chores were needed. On July 21 they helped airlift out 23 vehicles that had been trapped by the flooding when the homeowners association contracted with a Bozeman helicopter firm.

“It was kind of a privilege to do that,” Anne said. “But the first couple of weeks were kind of surreal.”

The area normally bustles with cabin owners’ families and friends in addition to members of the public camping, hiking and boating on the lake. Without road access, only a few “hale and hearty” hikers made the difficult trek into the area, Scott said.

“It appeared to be a normal summer but no one was there,” she said. “It was very odd.”

Hearty hikers are encouraged to contact the Beartooth Ranger District at 446-2103 for information before traveling to the East Rosebud.

“I have heard it’s a whole lot more than just hiking five miles,” said Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan, a public affairs specialist for the Custer Gallatin National Forest. “There are several high water fords, expansive rock and flood debris, and it takes eight-plus hours to get to trailhead from some reports we’ve heard.”

About $5.7 million in quick release funding has been awarded to the Forest Service to make repairs to roads damaged by the flooding.