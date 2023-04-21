As lines of cars streamed north toward Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, where 8 inches of fresh powder had fallen overnight, Lauren Bennett got out her knife.

The female moose in front of her, which had been killed by a car hours before, was too big to toss in the back of her truck, let alone move, even though Bennett had a permit to take it home.

So, she began quartering the moose, making a long cut along its belly, peeling back the skin, and removing the animal’s four legs to break it into removable chunks. It was the only way she could get it off the highway.

“I’d way rather do this in my driveway,” Bennett remembered thinking as commuters and skiers took pictures, shot her nasty looks and yelled at her from their cars. “I just can’t find a way to get there.”

The roadside butchering, which occurred March 21, was bloody, public and somewhat controversial.

Bennett, a Jackson pastry chef who goes by “Sprout,” took the moose apart in a moose-loving valley filled with moose-themed places like Moose-Wilson Road, where she processed the cow, and the Moose Belly, the Teton Village cafe where Bennett’s friends almost fought with people who didn’t like what she did.

“I was pretty amazed by the scene,” said Wilson resident Phil Leeds, who drove by early that morning. “I certainly understand and appreciate the utilization of the meat. I don’t have any issue with that. It’s just that being on a busy highway, on a busy day — it seemed to be a significant distraction.”

Chopping up the moose on the side of the road was perfectly legal, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. A roughly year-old Wyoming law gives “salvagers” like Bennett (her preferred term) the ability to pick up wild bison, deer, elk, pronghorn, moose and turkeys that have been killed by cars.

“We were fine with her quartering that animal,” Game and Fish spokesman Mark Gocke said.

Renee Seidler, executive director of the Jackson Hole Wildlife Foundation, has spent years trying to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions on Highway 390, which one resident called “a literal graveyard for moose.” She supports the new law, and said Bennett’s decision to quarter the moose on the road was reasonable.

Allowing people to remove carcasses keeps other wildlife from entering the road to feed on them, which helps avert additional wildlife strikes. It also lightens the load on Game and Fish and the Wyoming Department of Transportation, which typically pick up roadkill. This year the state agencies have been removing fewer carcasses than usual because carcass dumping fees increased at the Teton County Trash Transfer Station.

While Seidler said it would have been ideal for Bennett to butcher the moose in the privacy of her driveway, she recognized that reality sometimes precludes a cleaner chop job. Seidler has salvaged animals in Idaho, which legalized roadkill collection years before Wyoming, and said roadside quartering can be necessary.

“Removing an animal of that size intact requires a pickup truck, a winch and a lot of people,” Seidler said. “I support her doing what she could to get that animal off the landscape and into her freezer.”

Still, Gocke said, Bennett didn’t do everything right.

Wardens issued her a warning for disposing what was left of the carcass on nearby public land, which is prohibited to keep hunters — and roadkill collectors — from inadvertently spreading chronic wasting disease.

Chronic wasting disease is an always-fatal neurological condition caused by a misfolded protein that can persist in the soil for decades. While the disease isn’t yet widespread in Teton County, it is beginning to spread through Jackson Hole’s ungulate herds. Moving a potentially infected carcass can spread the disease farther than it would travel naturally, so Game and Fish requires people handling such remains to dump them in a landfill to contain the spread.

Bennett acknowledged the mistake, chalking it up to confusing advice she’d gotten from Game and Fish when she picked up a road-killed deer earlier this winter. Gocke, however, stressed that roadkill “salvagers” are required to drop carcasses at the landfill to prevent disease transmission: “We don’t like spreading [CWD] around the landscape by going and dropping the carcass off in another area.”

Bennett is a hunter and has shot elk and deer in the past. She loves pursuing animals through the woods, early mornings, and “walking around in places with no trails that you have no other reason to go to.”

But she doesn’t love shooting animals herself.

“I cry,” she said. “I hate killing stuff.”

Bennett, however, is a cook, restaurant industry veteran and practitioner of “all the old crafts and skills that are getting lost” — sewing, knitting, canning, preserving, and drying meat. She isn’t afraid of cutting up an animal that’s already dead. Before Wyoming legalized the practice, Bennett picked up a dead whitetail deer in Kentucky, where she spends springs rock climbing. Since Wyoming legalized roadkill collection, she has also carted off an antelope killed near Pinedale, and the deer earlier this winter.

She’s had her sights set on a road-killed moose for some time now.

Highway 390 has been a death trap for large ungulates for decades. In 2012, WYDOT lowered the road’s nighttime speed limit from 45 to 35 mph, hoping to avert moose-vehicle collisions. A year later a calf was flattened by a Toyota pickup. In 2020 a spate of moose deaths led West Bank residents to lobby WYDOT to cut speed limits on the road. The department declined, and wildlife advocates raised $25,000 for Teton County Sheriff’s Office deputies to expand their patrols of the highway. But Teton County and Prosecuting Attorney Erin Weisman put the kibosh on the program, saying it may run afoul of state statute.

The Wildlife Foundation has installed blinking speed limit signs on the road, artists have put up reflective moose silhouettes, and WYDOT and Teton County are installing wildlife fencing and crossings as contractors rebuild the intersection of Highway 22 and 390 and the Snake River Bridge this summer.

But about four moose still succumb to cars each winter, according to the Wildlife Foundation.

For wildlife lovers, that’s a tragedy. For Game and Fish, that’s cause for concern. Vehicle strikes are one of the factors alongside habitat loss, healthy predator populations and disease keeping the Jackson Hole moose herd at roughly 300 animals, down about 60% from the department’s 800-animal population objective.

For someone like Bennett, it’s an opportunity to salvage something from a sad situation. Game and Fish offers only a handful of moose tags in the Jackson area. Drawing one is “a once-in-a-lifetime tag,” Bennett said. She’s also never really wanted to hunt the spindly animals because of the way moose behave.

“They’re slow, they’re just walking along,” Bennett said. “They stop and look at you.”

Still, Bennett has been interested in the meat, which she feels isn’t particularly gamey and somewhere on the spectrum between elk and bison.

Earlier this winter she tried to pick up another moose that had been killed on Highway 390. But the Teton County Sheriff’s Office told her someone had already claimed it. So she stood down and kept talking to her friend about getting her own Moose-Wilson moose.

One Tuesday morning the call came. Or, at least, the text from her friend.

“Dead moose, Village Road,” he wrote.

Bennett jumped out of bed, woke up her roommate and used the Wyoming 511 app to report the roadkill and claim it for salvaging. She got an immediate response, started her truck, grabbed an old headboard from a bed she’d salvaged years earlier, and rigged up her snowmobile ramp. When she picked up the deer earlier this winter, people stopped to help her throw it in the bed. But she knew the moose would be larger and hoped she’d be able to slide it onto the board, then pull the whole thing into the truck with ratchet straps.

“I was like, OK, hopefully we can get this done and go skiing,” Bennett said. “It was great the day before.”

No such luck.

The moose was much larger than the deer, foiling Bennett’s plans to get in and out.

Bennett, her roommate and a man who stopped to help tried to lift the cow into the back of her truck. They couldn’t move it. Then, they tried to roll the cow onto the headboard Bennett had salvaged and use the ratchet straps to drag the whole thing into the bed. It didn’t budge.

“I was like, ‘OK, I think I just have to take it into pieces,’” Bennett remembered thinking.

And that’s exactly what she did, drawing furious stares and shouts from passersby.

One woman circled the scene multiple times in her car, shooting daggers at Bennett with her gaze. A cab driver drove by and from his car yelled, “Do you have to do that right here?”

As Bennett started cutting into one of the moose’s back legs, Teton County Sheriff’s Deputy Landon Call arrived, checking to make sure Bennett had a permit and that she was safe. He also checked with Game Warden Kyle Lash to ensure Bennett could chop up the animal on the road. Lash said yes.

“A moose is a very large animal, unlike a deer, which you could probably throw in the back of your truck very quickly,” Gocke explained. “A moose could be over 1,000 pounds, and you’d have to quarter it, cut it into pieces just to remove it, which is what they did.”

Wyoming’s roadkill law does prevent people from “field dressing” an animal on the side of the road, but Gocke and Call said that’s different from quartering. “Field dressing” involves removing an animals’ guts.

“The intent here is to just not leave the entrails along the side of the road,” Gocke said.

Bennett left the cow’s abdomen intact so it would be easier to dump. She also opted out of removing the moose’s tenderloin, which she typically does. Doing so requires an incision into the abdominal cavity, since that cut of meat is located beneath the spine. The moose looked like it had been hit from the side.

“Stuff’s probably floating around in there,” Bennett said of its body cavity. “I didn’t need to mess with it.”

Call, the sheriff’s deputy, stuck around for a while and tried to help. But once he determined Bennett was removing the animal legally and safely, he left. People were stopping, taking pictures and raising a stink.

Shortly after Bennett removed the fourth quarter, a man showed up with a front-end loader. He tried to push the carcass and the headboard into the back of Bennett’s truck, but that didn’t work. So he dropped his bucket, and Bennett and her roommate rolled the carcass into it. Then they all moved into the Teton Pines’ driveway, where the man approached Bennett’s truck from the side and dumped the moose into the bed.

Between the deer and moose, Bennett now has a freezer full of meat.

She plans to keep the backstraps, which were almost as long as her truck’s tailgate, top and bottom rounds, neck meat, bottom shank, rump roasts and front quarters, which she’ll grind into burger.

“The upside of it all is that the meat didn’t get wasted and somebody got to benefit from it, which is the intent of the new law,” Gocke said.

Bennett sees roadkill collection as a viable alternative to hunting.

“I enjoy hunting but, honestly, there’s not really any need to kill an animal if there’s one that’s already dead,” she said. “It’s awesome that we get to do it now. The best way to honor an animal is to use the whole thing.”

She does, however, recognize that what she did may have upset people.

“Hopefully I didn’t scar any little kids,” Bennett said. “But, I mean, it’s where your food comes from.”