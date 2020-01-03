CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Roads are reopening after blowing snow closed routes across much of southern Wyoming.
Interstate 80 and U.S. 287 in southern Wyoming reopened Friday afternoon. South of Rock Springs, Wyoming 430 reopened to local traffic but U.S. 191 remained closed.
The National Weather Service has posted a blizzard warning for the Arlington area through Saturday morning.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation warned of an “extreme blow-over risk” for tractor-trailers and other light, high-profile vehicles between Cheyenne and the Arlington area.
The Weather Service says strong winds will continue in southeastern and central Wyoming through Saturday night. Gusts up to 75 mph could occur in some areas.