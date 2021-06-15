Robertson Draw fire grows tenfold overnight

A wildfire burning on the Montana-Wyoming border has spread to 2,000 acres, spurring evacuations in the area.

The Robertson Draw fire has been burning about 12 miles south of Red Lodge since Sunday. Officials have again advised those in Ruby Creek and Gold Creek to evacuate after lifting a previous order Monday evening, when the fire was estimated to have burned 200 acres.

“It’s a pretty big jump, and we are expecting extreme fire weather today,” said Billy Chapman, a public information officer for the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

With 80 people are assigned to control the fire, pre-evactuation notices are in place for the the North and South Fork Grove Creek areas. The areas south of Highway 212, east along the Beartooth Front and south to the Wyoming border are closed to the public. Line Creek Road in Wyoming is closed for travel, but Beartooth Highway remains open. Meeteetse Trail Road, Grove Creek Road and Robertson Draw Road or only open to local residents.