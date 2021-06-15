Robertson Draw fire grows tenfold overnight

A wildfire burning on the Montana-Wyoming border has spread to 2,000 acres, spurring evacuations in the area.
The Robertson Draw fire has been burning about 12 miles south of Red Lodge since Sunday. Officials have again advised those in Ruby Creek and Gold Creek to evacuate after lifting a previous order Monday evening, when the fire was estimated to have burned 200 acres.
“It’s a pretty big jump, and we are expecting extreme fire weather today,” said Billy Chapman, a public information officer for the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
With 80 people are assigned to control the fire, pre-evactuation notices are in place for the the North and South Fork Grove Creek areas. The areas south of Highway 212, east along the Beartooth Front and south to the Wyoming border are closed to the public. Line Creek Road in Wyoming is closed for travel, but Beartooth Highway remains open. Meeteetse Trail Road, Grove Creek Road and Robertson Draw Road or only open to local residents.
While burning north through timber grass and sage, the Robinson Draw fire has caused spot fires, and personnel battling the fire include two hand crews and two helicopters. As of Tuesday morning, there was no estimate on how much of the fire crews had contained.
“Due to the extreme weather today, we are also trying to make it known that this fire has the potential to spark into the Main Fork of Rock Creek,” Chapman said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is not currently threatening any structures.
All of south-central Montana is currently under a red flag and excessive heat warning through Tuesday evening, the Billings Gazette previously reported. Along with temperatures reaching over 100 degrees in the region, winds are expected to gust up to 40 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.